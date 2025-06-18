Serbia firmly committed to nurturing historical, spiritual ties with Egypt

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, met today in Cairo with the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St Mark, Tawadros II.

