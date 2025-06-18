Serbia’s leadership position in power sector

Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović stated today that infrastructure integration in Southeast Europe and the creation of a connected and efficient market are essential for the region to effectively address challenges related to electricity, gas and oil supply security, delivery reliability and the provision of affordable energy prices.

