Serbia as pillar of stability, peace in Balkans

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić is leading the Serbian delegation in Taormina at a gathering of representatives of European countries, organised by Italy to mark the 70th anniversary of the historic Messina summit, one of the key events in the formation of the European Union.

