Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of a communication from the House Game and Fisheries Committee:
June 10, 2025
Chair Anita Astorino Kulik and Chairman David Maloney herby requestthat the official record for the
June 3, 2025, voting meeting of the House Game and Fisheries Committee be amended to correct the
voting record. Specifically, the respected chairs request that the record be corrected to reflect that
Representative Parke Wentling Voted “No”, but was recorded as a “Yes” on a vote to report
House Bill 1431, PN 1667 as committed.
Sincerely,
Chair Anita Astornia Kulik
Chair David Maloney
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,
which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, June 9, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania
Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 23, 2025 unless sooner
recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of
Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 16, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the
Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of
Representatives recesses June 16, 2025, it reconvene on Monday, June 23, 2025 unless sooner recalled by
the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 255 Health
HB 1384 Judiciary
HB 1385 Judiciary
HB 1445 Insurance
HB 1572 Finance
HB 1581 Judiciary
HB 1582 Finance
HB 1583 Professional Licensure
HB 1584 Local Government
HB 1585 Judiciary
HB 1586 Finance
HB 1587 Transportation
SB 511 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
From Human Services to Health
Bills Reported from Committee
From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended
From Children and Youth Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Human Services Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Finance Reported as Amended
From Human Services Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Human Services Reported as Amended
