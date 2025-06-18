Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,906 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 10, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 10, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:16 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of a communication from the House Game and Fisheries Committee:

 

David H. Brogan

Parliamentarian

Pennyslvania House of Representatives

520 Main Capitol Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120-202

June 10, 2025

 

Chair Anita Astorino Kulik and Chairman David Maloney herby requestthat the official record for the

June 3, 2025, voting meeting of the House Game and Fisheries Committee be amended to correct the

voting record. Specifically, the respected chairs request that the record be corrected to reflect that

Representative Parke Wentling Voted “No”, but was recorded as a “Yes” on a vote to report

House Bill 1431, PN 1667 as committed.

 

Sincerely,

 

Chair Anita Astornia Kulik

Chair David Maloney

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, June 9, 2025

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania

Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 23, 2025 unless sooner

recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of

Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 16, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the

Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of

Representatives recesses June 16, 2025, it reconvene on Monday, June 23, 2025 unless sooner recalled by

the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 255     Health

                   

HB 1384   Judiciary

HB 1385   Judiciary

HB 1445   Insurance

HB 1572   Finance

HB 1581   Judiciary

HB 1582   Finance

HB 1583   Professional Licensure

HB 1584   Local Government

HB 1585   Judiciary

HB 1586   Finance

HB 1587   Transportation

                   

SB 511      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 348

From Human Services to Health 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 129

From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended

HB 350

From Children and Youth Reported as Amended

HB 1088

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1100

From Human Services Reported as Committed

HB 1250

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1299

From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended

HB 1326

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1428

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1431

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1442

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 1460

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1511

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1527

From Health Reported as Committed

HB 1534

From Finance Reported as Amended

HB 1590

From Human Services Reported as Committed

HR 249

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 251

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 253

From Human Services Reported as Amended

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 11, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more