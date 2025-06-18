Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 11, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 11, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:54 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Ecker.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         A report as required by the Radiation Protection Act, from the Department of Environmental Protection

regarding the Bureau of Radiation Protection’s Environmental Radiation in Pennsylvania Annual Report

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 256     Children And Youth

                   

HB 1588   Game And Fisheries

HB 1589   Education

HB 1591   Transportation

HB 1592   Transportation

HB 1593   Judiciary

HB 1594   Transportation

HB 1595   Transportation

HB 1596   Finance

HB 1600   Children And Youth

                   

SB 95        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 109      Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

SB 225      State Government

SB 333      Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

SB 444      Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

SB 649      Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1119

 From Local Government to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 276

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 375

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 661

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 681

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 967

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1084

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1308

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 1402

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1406

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1431

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1498

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1503

From Finance Reported as Committed

HB 1512

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HB 1532

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 1549

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1551

From Finance Reported as Committed

HB 1552

From Finance Reported as Committed

HB 1553

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HB 1560

From Local Government Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 231

A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2025 as "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" in Pennsylvania.    

120-83

 

 A01048 (FINK)

Amendment was withdrawn

HR 245

A Resolution designating the week of June 9 through 13, 2025, as "Union Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers who have fought for their right to organize and bargain collectively at their workplace.    

177-26

 

A01041 (BERNSTINE)

Amendment was withdrawn

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 16, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

