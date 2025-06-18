Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 11, 2025
June 11, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:54 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Ecker.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· A report as required by the Radiation Protection Act, from the Department of Environmental Protection
regarding the Bureau of Radiation Protection’s Environmental Radiation in Pennsylvania Annual Report
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 256 Children And Youth
HB 1588 Game And Fisheries
HB 1589 Education
HB 1591 Transportation
HB 1592 Transportation
HB 1593 Judiciary
HB 1594 Transportation
HB 1595 Transportation
HB 1596 Finance
HB 1600 Children And Youth
SB 95 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 109 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
SB 225 State Government
SB 333 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
SB 444 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
SB 649 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
|
From Local Government to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Finance Reported as Committed
|
From Commerce Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Finance Reported as Committed
|
From Finance Reported as Committed
|
From Commerce Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2025 as "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
120-83
|
|
Amendment was withdrawn
|
A Resolution designating the week of June 9 through 13, 2025, as "Union Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers who have fought for their right to organize and bargain collectively at their workplace.
|
177-26
|
|
Amendment was withdrawn
