Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 11, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 11, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:54 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Ecker.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· A report as required by the Radiation Protection Act, from the Department of Environmental Protection

regarding the Bureau of Radiation Protection’s Environmental Radiation in Pennsylvania Annual Report

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 256 Children And Youth

HB 1588 Game And Fisheries

HB 1589 Education

HB 1591 Transportation

HB 1592 Transportation

HB 1593 Judiciary

HB 1594 Transportation

HB 1595 Transportation

HB 1596 Finance

HB 1600 Children And Youth

SB 95 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 109 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

SB 225 State Government

SB 333 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

SB 444 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

SB 649 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 1119 From Local Government to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 231 A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2025 as "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" in Pennsylvania. 120-83 A01048 (FINK) Amendment was withdrawn HR 245 A Resolution designating the week of June 9 through 13, 2025, as "Union Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers who have fought for their right to organize and bargain collectively at their workplace. 177-26 A01041 (BERNSTINE) Amendment was withdrawn

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 16, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.