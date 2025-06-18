Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 18, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 18, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 11:03 A.M.

Non-Voting Session

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

Communications Received

The Chair makes the following appointments for the House Intergovernmental Affairs & Operations Committee:

· Representative Lisa Borowski: Committee Vice-Chair

· Representative Abigail Salisbury: Committee Secretary

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 260 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 261 Health

HB 1556 Finance

HB 1618 Liquor Control

HB 1619 Gaming Oversight

HB 1620 State Government

HB 1621 Labor And Industry

HB 1622 Judiciary

HB 1623 Insurance

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 23, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.