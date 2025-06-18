Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 18, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 18, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 11:03 A.M.
Non-Voting Session
Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.
Communications Received
The Chair makes the following appointments for the House Intergovernmental Affairs & Operations Committee:
· Representative Lisa Borowski: Committee Vice-Chair
· Representative Abigail Salisbury: Committee Secretary
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 260 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 261 Health
HB 1556 Finance
HB 1618 Liquor Control
HB 1619 Gaming Oversight
HB 1620 State Government
HB 1621 Labor And Industry
HB 1622 Judiciary
HB 1623 Insurance
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, June 23, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.