eCommunity™ Fiber and Meshtrac Showcase Versatile Smart City Applications Powered by LoRaWAN Connectivity

IoT in action: eCommunity™ Fiber and Meshtrac connect myriad smart city sensors in Morrow

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber, a leading open-access fiber network provider, today announced a successful demonstration with Meshtrac during its recent Smart City Demo Day in Morrow, Georgia. Meshtrac, a leading provider of LoRaWAN gateway and sensor solutions, showcased the seamless connectivity and diverse applications enabled by their technology over eCommunity™ Fiber’s advanced network infrastructure.

During the Demo Day, Meshtrac’s LoRaWAN gateway and a variety of smart city sensors were integrated into eCommunity™ Fiber’s network, demonstrating real-time data transmission and the potential for numerous applications. Attendees witnessed firsthand how LoRaWAN connectivity can support a wide array of smart city initiatives, including environmental monitoring (e.g., temperature, humidity, air quality), smart parking, water leak detection, and public asset management.

The demonstration highlighted the low-power, wide-area capabilities of LoRaWAN, making it an ideal solution for connecting a multitude of sensors across a large geographic area within the smart city ecosystem. The seamless integration with eCommunity™ Fiber’s robust network underscores the versatility and scalability of their infrastructure to support diverse IoT technologies.

The Smart City Demo Day was designed to showcase the practical applications of a connected Morrow, and eCommunity™ Fiber’s collaboration with Meshtrac was a key element of that success. Meshtrac’s LoRaWAN solutions demonstrated the breadth of possibilities for leveraging IoT data to improve city services, enhance efficiency, and create a more responsive urban environment.

“Meshtrac is proud to partner with eCommunity™ Fiber and the City of Morrow to showcase the transformative potential of LoRaWAN-powered smart city solutions. Our advanced LoRaWAN gateways and sensor technologies are designed to deliver reliable, scalable, and cost-effective connectivity across diverse urban environments. Working seamlessly with eCommunity™ Fiber’s network, we showcased how real-time IoT data can drive innovation and improve city services. We are proud to support the City of Morrow’s vision for a connected, future-ready community and look forward to advancing smart city solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life,” said Max Kumar, Meshtrac.

This successful demonstration with Meshtrac further solidifies Morrow’s position as a forward-thinking smart city, leveraging the power of LoRaWAN and eCommunity™ Fiber’s infrastructure to unlock a multitude of data-driven solutions for the benefit of its community.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is the public-facing brand of A2D, Inc., a Georgia-based open-access network provider dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities across the U.S. By investing in cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, eCommunity™ Fiber empowers communities with the digital infrastructure needed to thrive in the 21st century. Get the latest updates at ecommunityfiber.com.

About Meshtrac

Meshtrac is a leading provider of LoRaWAN gateway and sensor solutions, enabling cost-effective and long-range connectivity for a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Their technology empowers smart city initiatives, industrial automation, and environmental monitoring with reliable and scalable data transmission. Read more about Meshtrac on their website at meshtrac.com.

About the City of Morrow

The City of Morrow, located in Clayton County, Georgia, is committed to fostering innovation and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. Through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking initiatives, the city is building a digitally inclusive future, with developments like The District at Olde Town Morrow serving as a dynamic hub for community engagement and technological advancement. Learn more at thedistrictmorrow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.