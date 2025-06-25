JiuZhou Pharma Wins 25th China Patent Exellence Award

JiuZhou Pharma's New China Patent Excellence Award Certificate

Invention Patent Supports Tumor Treatment Development and Accessibility

Zhejiang JiuZhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (SSE:603456.SH)

Asymmetric Hydrogenation Reaction of α-Keto Acid Compounds” — This opens a new path for the synthesis of drugs and natural products.

TAIZHOU CITY, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) announced the winners of the 25th China Patent Awards. Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (JiuZhou Pharma) won the China Patent Excellence Award for its invention patent, "Asymmetric Hydrogenation Reaction of α-Keto Acid Compounds" (Patent No.: ZL201410468805.9). This follows last year’s achievement when JiuZhou Pharma's "Halogenated S-(Perfluoroalkyl)-Dibenzothiophene Salt and Its Preparation Method" was awarded the 24th China Patent Excellence Award, marking another breakthrough for JiuZhou Pharma in the field of intellectual property.

The China Patent Award is an authoritative award, jointly organized by the National Intellectual Property Administration and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). It is the only government award in China that recognizes granted patent inventions and creations, representing the highest honor in the field of Chinese patents.

The awarded patent "Asymmetric Hydrogenation Reaction of α-Keto Acid Compounds" focuses on the direct catalysis of asymmetric hydrogenation of α-keto acid compounds, using metal iridium chiral helical ligand complexes. This technology has successfully filled the technical gap in the asymmetric hydrogenation of α-keto acid compounds by metal-ligand complexes, offering significant advantages, such as reduced catalyst usage, excellent catalytic efficiency, and outstanding stereoselectivity.

This technology opens a new path for the synthesis of drugs and natural products containing α-hydroxy acid chiral building blocks. The resulting chiral α-hydroxy acid compounds, as key intermediates in natural products and pharmaceuticals, demonstrate enormous potential in pharmaceutical, chemical, and related industries.

This particular patented technology has strongly supported the journey of the first domestically produced Class 1 anti-lung cancer drug from research and development to commercialization. With the help of this technology, the cost of chiral intermediates has been reduced by more than 50%, significantly improving the accessibility of anti-tumor drugs and allowing more patients worldwide to benefit.

Additionally, this technology plays a crucial role in the design and development of new molecules for innovative drugs such as anti-tumor and anti-infection treatments, effectively promoting the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and generating significant social benefits.

This award is not only a strong recognition of JiuZhou Pharma's technological innovation capabilities, but is also an acknowledgment of the company's relentless efforts in intellectual property creation and utilization. Over the years, JiuZhou Pharma has always regarded intellectual property as a core driving force for the company's development, continuously increasing investment in research and development, and focusing on independent innovation.

As of 2024, the company has accumulated 310 international and domestic patents, forming a strong technological structure and market competitiveness. Looking to the future, JiuZhou Pharma will continue to explore break-through technologies and cultivate high-value patents, while striving to strengthen the protection of intellectual property in the pharmaceutical industry.

About JiuZhou Pharma

JiuZhou Pharma is an innovation-driven, industry-leading CDMO enterprise dedicated to providing one-stop custom R&D and manufacturing (CDMO) services to global pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions. The company offers services in small molecule chemical drugs, peptide drugs, conjugated drugs, and small nucleic acid drugs.

JiuZhou Pharma has demonstrated outstanding performance in the ESG field, becoming a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index in 2024 and receiving the EcoVadis Gold Medal, highlighting its best practices in environmental, social, and governance areas. The company will continue to promote sustainable development in the pharmaceutical industry through the integration of green chemistry and advanced technologies.

JiuZhou Pharma is the parent company of Raybow USA, Inc., located in Brevard, North Carolina, USA.

