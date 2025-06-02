Raybow USA Launches New Website

Matt Lauer, Raybow USA President and General Manager Raybow USA's new website is ready for touring

The New Look and Functionality Enhance Customer Interactions --From Molecule to Market.

Now, it’s even easier to see all the services we offer to help clients move their projects to market.” — Raybow USA President and General Manager Matt Lauer

BREVARD, NC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raybow USA in Brevard, NC, proudly announces a completely new look for its website. Current and potential clients are invited to experience the site’s new appearance and functionality at https://www.raybow.com.

The new site focuses on the R&D, Analytical, Synthesis, and Production Services offered at Raybow USA. The new Contact Us and Request a Quote forms feed directly to Brevard’s Chemistry Managers and the Business Development team, to ensure that all requests for information are delivered to the right people as quickly as possible.

Raybow USA President and General Manager Matt Lauer commented, “Our Brevard team approached this clean, straightforward website redesign with current and future customers in mind. Now, it’s even easier to see all the services we offer to help clients move their projects to market.”

The new design also presents multiple opportunities for viewers to link to its parent company at https://en.JiuZhouPharma.com, to learn about additional services available there. Raybow USA provides communications and logistics assistance for JiuZhou Pharmaceutical clients in America.

For more information, Contact Raybow USA, Inc. at www.raybow.com.

About Raybow USA

Founded in 1998 as PharmAgra Labs by Peter Newsome and Roger Frisbee, the Brevard, North Carolina, company became Raybow USA, a part of JiuZhou Pharmaceutical in 2019. The facility is dedicated to cutting-edge Research & Development and Analytical services, offering preparation of clinical trial material, method validation, and small-scale specialty manufacturing for multiple markets. The FDA-inspected site boasts a cGMP laboratory and kilo lab.

About JiuZhou Pharma

Zhejiang JiuZhou Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. (stock code: 603456.SH), founded in 1998 and headquartered in Taizhou, Zhejiang, is a leading CDMO and generic drug manufacturer in China. The company has production and R&D bases in China, Germany, Japan, and the United States.

JiuZhou Pharma provides full-lifecycle contract development and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The one-stop CDMO service spans from preclinical research, process R&D for APIs, DPs, peptides, and drug conjugates, through all clinical phases to commercial production.

