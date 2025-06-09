Jiuzhou Pharma Achieves BSI Certification, Supporting Green, Low-Carbon, and Sustainable Development

A Jiuzhou Pharma employee loads samples into equipment.

Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Receives ISO 14064-1 Greenhouse Gas Emission Verification and ESG Report Assurance Statement issued by BSI

Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical (SSE:603456.SH)

Jiuzhou Pharma's successful verification highlights its outstanding leadership in sustainability...the company sets a new benchmark for sustainability in the pharmaceutical industry.” — Dr. Tatiana Schmollack-Tarasova, Managing Director of BSI Greater China

TAIZHOU CITY, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Jiuzhou Pharma) has successfully passed the British Standards Institution (BSI) audit and received the ISO 14064-1 Greenhouse Gas Emission Verification and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Report Assurance Statement issued by BSI, marking a significant step forward in the company's commitment to green, low-carbon, and sustainable development.

This carbon verification was conducted in accordance with ISO 14064-1:2018 and ISO 14064-3:2019 standards, verifying Jiuzhou Pharma's 2024 greenhouse gas emissions. The scope of the verification covers all global production and R&D bases, as well as emissions across the value chain, including six categories: direct greenhouse gas emissions, indirect emissions from energy consumption, indirect emissions from transportation, indirect emissions from products used by the organization, indirect emissions related to the use of the organization's products, and other sources of indirect emissions. With strong cooperation from all departments and operational bases, the company identified the boundaries of its greenhouse gas emissions, clarified emission sources, collected relevant activity data, selected emission factors, and completed the calculation work, further improving the accuracy and transparency of carbon data. This lays a solid foundation for setting scientifically based carbon reduction targets.

The ISO 14064-1 Greenhouse Gas Emission Verification and ESG Report Assurance Statement issued by BSI strengthens the credibility of the company's non-financial information disclosure and helps global clients and investors better assess the company's sustainable development capabilities.

Dr. Tatiana Schmollack-Tarasova, Managing Director of BSI Greater China, stated, "Jiuzhou Pharma's successful verification highlights its outstanding leadership in sustainability. By deeply integrating environmental responsibility into its strategic operations, the company sets a new benchmark for sustainability in the pharmaceutical industry. As an internationally recognized standards organization, BSI will continue to provide professional support to Jiuzhou Pharma, helping them build an internationally aligned ESG governance framework and jointly promote the transformation and upgrading of the Chinese pharmaceutical industry towards green, low-carbon, and high-quality development."

Lin Huilu, Chair of Jiuzhou Pharma's ESG Executive Committee, said, "By implementing ISO 14064 organizational greenhouse gas emission verification and ESG report professional assurance, we have strengthened the standardization of internal management processes and the traceability of data, providing important support for advancing our ESG strategy. We have systematically built an ESG data governance framework that includes greenhouse gas management, demonstrating transparency and responsibility in sustainable development to global stakeholders. Looking ahead, Jiuzhou Pharma will deepen its cooperation with BSI to jointly explore innovative models for sustainable development in the pharmaceutical industry, contributing professional expertise to achieving the 'dual carbon' strategic goals."

About Carbon Verification

Carbon verification holds significant importance in the current global context of climate change and low-carbon development. With growing global attention to greenhouse gas emissions, China has set the "dual carbon" targets of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, aiming to reduce carbon emissions through various measures and promote the green and low-carbon transformation of economic and social development. Carbon verification is a crucial tool in achieving these goals. By systematically assessing an enterprise or organization's greenhouse gas emissions, it not only helps the government accurately understand emissions levels but also provides data support for companies participating in carbon trading markets, promotes energy efficiency improvements, and encourages the use of clean energy for green development.

About Jiuzhou Pharma

Jiuzhou Pharma is an innovation-driven, industry-leading CDMO enterprise dedicated to providing one-stop custom R&D and manufacturing (CDMO) services to global pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions. The company offers services in small molecule chemical drugs, peptide drugs, conjugated drugs, and small nucleic acid drugs. Jiuzhou Pharma has demonstrated outstanding performance in the ESG field, becoming a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index in 2024 and receiving the EcoVadis Gold Medal, highlighting its best practices in environmental, social, and governance areas. The company will continue to promote sustainable development in the pharmaceutical industry through the integration of green chemistry and advanced technologies. Jiuzhou Pharma is the parent company of Raybow USA, Inc., located in Brevard, North Carolina, USA.

About BSI

The British Standards Institution (BSI) is a centennial organization, chartered by the Royal Charter, involved in developing and publishing international standards. As the UK's national standards body, BSI is renowned globally for its ability to compile around 2,000 standards annually. As one of the founding members of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), BSI helped establish the globally trusted and widely recognized ISO series of management systems.

