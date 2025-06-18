MDC and partner organizations dedicate two new conservation areas in the Grand River Grasslands Priority Geography on June 18

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) partnered with Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever (PF/QF), The Nature Conservancy, and local landowners to dedicate two new conservation areas on Wednesday, June 18, in Harrison County. Both projects were made possible through PF/QF’s Build a Wildlife Area program and granted to MDC for permanent ownership and management.

A 160-acre tract is being added to Pawnee Prairie Conservation Area. While the land does not directly touch the existing borders of the area, it is close enough to be considered an addition. When acquired, the tract contained 112 acres of open cropland, 18 grassland acres and 30 wooded acres.

A new 73-acre tract is opening to the public as Blazing Prairie Conservation Area . It contains a mix of grass and timber draws.

“These tracts of land fall within the priority geography of the upper Grand River Grasslands,” said Regional Resource Management Supervisor Thomas Huffmon. “This priority geography contains some of the last remaining remnant prairie in northern Missouri. Our management goal is to turn the areas into a diverse mix of native grasses and wildflowers and potentially use conservation grazing to enhance cover for wildlife.”

Grand River Grasslands is one of the last areas with deep soil and glacial till prairies in Missouri. This region was mostly tallgrass prairie when settlers arrived. Today, only about three percent of those prairies remain, and in Missouri, less than one percent of our original prairie remains. The area is also home to Missouri’s last greater prairie chicken population.

“We are grateful to our partners that made this acquisition possible,” said MDC Deputy Director Aaron Jeffries. “This dedication highlights our collective work to preserve and restore vital habitat in Missouri.”

Pawnee Prairie Conservation Area is being restored by the cooperative efforts of MDC, The Nature Conservancy, The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and interested private landowners. This new land acquisition brings PF/QF as another partner in preserving such an important habitat.

“The partnership between Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, MDC and The Nature Conservancy is impactful and far reaching,” said Eric Sytsma, Habitat Protection Officer with QF/PF. “Anyone who spends even 10 minutes in this landscape understands why this work is important.”

MDC has already broadcast-seeded 850 pounds of native plant seed on the Pawnee Prairie Conservation Area addition, harvested from the original Pawnee Prairie tract. The planting was mowed at 10 inches on the first week of June to allow young native sprouts better access to sunlight. The two-year management outlook includes fall and winter prairie burns to foster new growth, removal of excess trees and annual mowing of grasses. Blazing Prairie Conservation Area will be similarly managed to restore the land to native grasses and forbs.

To visit Pawnee Prairie Conservation Area, travel south from Hatfield on West 140th Avenue for half a mile.

To visit Blazing Prairie Conservation Area, travel south from Pawnee Prairie Conservation Area on West 140th Avenue for two miles, turn right and travel on West 160th Street for two miles, then turn left and travel on West 120th Avenue for two miles.

For more information about Grand River Grasslands, visit https://www.mdc.mo.gov/your-property/priority-geographies/grand-river-grasslands.