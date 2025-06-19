Waev Launches ADA-Compliant Wheelchair Accessible GEM LSV

The GEM Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) is the first fully enclosed low-speed electric vehicle with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance. The GEM WAV is also versatile as it can carry up to six standard seats instead of a wheelchair when accessibility requirements are not needed. The smart floor can accommodate two additional rows of seating that take minutes to install, with flip seats for the third row. The GEM WAV is an innovative electric vehicle that offers a pleasant, safe and efficient solution for localized transport in places like college and universities, hospitality properties, cities, communities, medical campuses and assisted living facilities.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waev Inc. proudly introduces the GEM Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV), the first fully enclosed low-speed electric vehicle with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance. This innovative electric vehicle (EV) offers a pleasant, safe and efficient solution for localized transport in places like college and universities, hospitality properties, cities, communities, medical campuses and assisted living facilities.

The GEM WAV was engineered with industry-leading accessibility features in partnership with one of the United States’ leading builders of WAVs in Driverge Vehicle Innovations. GEM WAV starts with a wide 36 inch ramp rated for up to 800 lbs that can be used on curbs or at road-height. The ramp can effortlessly be lifted by one hand and automatically locks in place for secure transport. To easily load the passengers, Waev engineered a taller door height of 56 inches as well as a set of center-opening double doors to provide ample width to load and unload. Inside the cab, there is integrated smart flooring which provides the ability to adjust locations of seating, ramp, and wheelchair restraints in just minutes. And restraining a wheelchair takes under 3 minutes with industry standard restraints. The GEM WAV was thoroughly engineered for accessibility, compliance and ease of operation.

The GEM WAV is also versatile as it can carry up to six standard seats instead of a wheelchair when accessibility requirements are not needed. The smart floor can accommodate two additional rows of seating that take minutes to install, and the third row of seating is also a flip seat. This way, the third row can remain in the vehicle flipped up for extra room for the wheelchair or flipped down when passengers need those seats. And the center-opening double doors allow for just a single door to open when the ramp is not in use to access the second or third row directly.

“The GEM WAV brings the best of LSV mobility to even more customers, both riders and fleet operators,” said Keith Simon, CEO of Waev. “We’ve engineered an efficient, eco-friendly solution that never compromises on accessibility or safety, and it is a lot of fun to ride in.”

The GEM WAV sets a new standard in accessible mobility for local travel, ensuring individuals with mobility needs can experience the uniquely pleasant ride of low-speed transportation. Low speed vehicles are street legal on roads of 35 mph or less and provide a low stress ride of 25 mph. Passengers can enjoy taking in their community at those speeds and do it with 360-degree views of their surroundings. GEM WAV is quiet for riders with no internal combustion noise and there are zero emissions to breathe in during loading or unloading. And GEM is designed to be a very smooth ride with a long wheelbase, 6” of suspension travel, and refined acceleration for on-road use. GEM’s hard doors, in-cab heat, and in-windshield defrost also make it a usable vehicle in varying elements. GEM is purpose built to be an enjoyable experience, and the GEM WAV brings that to even more riders.

GEM WAV also unlocks the ability to manage a more efficient fleet for the mobility operators like paratransit, non-emergency medical transport, nursing home and assisted living shuttles, and other service providers. GEM WAV can replace larger, more expensive, higher polluting vehicles that don’t need to go hundreds of miles a day or travel on highways. And can replace non-ADA compliant solutions with a safer and compliant alternative. For all operators, GEM is easy-to-charge with the ability to charge on either 110v outlets or public charging stations, has a low total cost of ownership operating at just $0.03 a mile, requires zero battery maintenance or fluid changes, and lowers accident risks due to low speeds. GEM is designed to be a more efficient and more sustainable way to move people.

“The GEM WAV is a great example of what’s possible when accessibility and electric mobility come together in a purpose-built platform," said Mark Minatel, chief production officer and president of Driverge Vehicle Innovations. “Driverge is proud to support the development of these vehicles that are thoughtfully engineered, ADA-compliant, and help shape new solutions that better serve the needs of diverse communities.”

To learn more about the GEM WAV, please visit gemcar.com/wav.

About Waev Inc.

Waev Inc. provides access to safe and dependable electric vehicles through the manufacturing, distribution and support of the GEM, Taylor-Dunn and Tiger product lines. Founded in 2021, Waev is redefining EVs to make life and work easier, more efficient and more enjoyable. This is driven by our commitment to sustainable, safe, future-focused solutions that lead to the adoption and advancement of electrification without compromising the job or purpose of the vehicle. Our collaborative and agile partnerships stem from these shared values and common pursuit to advance mobility.

GEM has been an established EV leader in the LSV space for 25 years. Taylor-Dunn has a rich 70-year legacy of providing tailored industrial vehicles. Tiger heavy-duty tow tractors have been towing cargo, baggage, parcel, and other equipment for ground support applications since 1981. All vehicles are engineered and produced at the Waev headquarters and manufacturing center of excellence in Southern California. Visit us at waevinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Waev Inc.

