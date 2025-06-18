Reece Companies Announces New Headquarters in Orlando Amid Rapid Expansion

7335 Lake Ellenor Dr 7335 Lake Ellenor Dr 7335 Lake Ellenor Dr

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REECE COMPANIES is proud to announce the acquisition of a new corporate headquarters at 7335 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, FL 32809, formerly home to KMI International. As part of its continued expansion across Central Florida, the company is strengthening its regional presence and investment footprint, demonstrating its long-term commitment to growth, innovation, and leadership in the real estate industry. With this expansion, REECE COMPANIES is actively growing its team and currently hiring across multiple departments to support its next phase of development.The newly acquired building will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and modern design. The space will include a showroom, state-of-the-art conference rooms, full-service kitchen, modernized restrooms, and an executive office complete with sauna and a shower. The design reflects the company’s goal of setting a new standard in workplace luxury.Incorporating the latest in technology and intelligent design, the headquarters will also feature:• A fully integrated automated system for climate, security, and lighting• A high-definition security camera network for on-site and remote monitoring• Custom cabinetry and designer lighting accents• Sleek, modern furnishings that align with the company’s commitment to functional aesthetics“We are thrilled to make 7335 Lake Ellenor Drive our new home,” said Alex Reece, CEO of Reece Companies. “This move represents a significant milestone for our company as we continue to expand our footprint in Central Florida. The new headquarters will provide our team with a world-class work environment. It will serve as a showcase for the innovative design and technology solutions we bring to our clients.”As Reece Companies continues to strengthen its footprint in Central Florida, the new headquarters will play a pivotal role in shaping its strategic growth, serving as both a base of operations and a showcase of the company’s craftsmanship and capabilities.About Reece Companies:Reece Companies is a dynamic real estate investment and development firm committed to redefining growth through bold investments and visionary leadership. Specializing in commercial real estate and high-end residential remodeling, the company transforms underutilized properties into vibrant, high-performing spaces. Reece Companies leads projects that span commercial developments, luxury homes with smart features, and strategic partnerships across emerging industries. Its portfolio includes Lincoln Financial Services LLC, The Phoenix Property Group LLC, Bamberg Investments, and America’s Escape Game. Each company contributes to the company’s diverse expertise in real estate, entertainment, and strategic investment. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and long-term value, Reece Companies is rapidly becoming a driving force in Florida’s evolving commercial and residential real estate landscape.

