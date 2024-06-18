Visionary Orlando Designer Redefines Luxury Home Market with Record-Setting Sale of Maitland Property
Collaborating with Shane has been a remarkable journey. His talent for integrating luxurious elements with advanced technology has truly set a new standard in home design.”MAITLAND, FL, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Kennedy, a partner in Prestige Florida Property Investments, shattered all records in the recent sale of the completely renovated 570 Manor Road property in Maitland.
The luxury, lakefront home is just over 11 thousand square feet and took nearly 1 year to undergo a complete renovation.
Shane Kennedy, is a rising star in the high-end home market, having completed work in some of the area's most prestigious addresses in Isleworth and Windermere. Kennedy is known for blending classic luxury finishes with modern technology to create homes that are highly functional and aesthetically pleasing.
“My vision for this home was to blend new technology and contemporary craftsmanship with the traditional stately look and feel of the home. My focus was to bring warmth into the space throughout and at the same time create a sleek design that would stand the test of time," said Shane Kennedy.
He was able to accomplish this by incorporating state-of-the-art home automation systems, high-end finishes and eco-friendly amenities, creating a timeless design that stands apart from fleeting trends. The property features exquisite details you would expect in a home of this caliber such as marble flooring, bespoke cabinetry, and stunning Italian chandeliers, all meticulously selected by Kennedy to embody both elegance and functionality.
The renovation was a multi-million-dollar project he undertook with Prestige Florida Property Investments, a real estate development firm specializing in luxury properties.
Long-time commercial developer and partner at Prestige Florida Property Investments, Alex Reece, praised Kennedy's work: "Collaborating with Shane has been a remarkable journey. His talent for integrating luxurious elements with advanced technology has truly set a new standard in home design. Remodeling and designing a $10 million home can be a high-stakes endeavor, as there is always uncertainty about whether the buyer will appreciate the overall design. In this case, we had multiple interested buyers which speaks volumes about Shane’s design acumen."
The mansion at 570 Manor Road sold for $10,300,000 establishing a new record for the highest property price in the Maitland area.
Shane Kennedy, partnering with Prestige Florida Property Investments, is continuing to set sights on Maitland. They are making strategic moves within the area, including a planned light remodel for a property at 119 Whitecaps Circle. This initiative will not only showcase more of Shane’s incredible talent, but will help Maitland emerge as a prime location for luxury homes.
About Shane Kennedy:
Shane Kennedy is a local visionary designer from Orlando, Fl, with an exceptional skill for combining timeless elegance with modern technology. His innovative designs have transformed numerous properties into luxurious havens, setting new standards for quality and sophistication in the real estate market. For more information about Shane Kennedy’s home designs, please contact Prestige Florida Property Investments at 407-988-3397.
About Prestige Florida Property Investments:
Prestige Florida Property Investments is a premier real estate development firm located in Orlando, Fl, specializing in luxury properties and renovations. Known for their commitment to excellence, Prestige Florida Property Investments has redefined upscale living by transforming properties in prestigious neighborhoods, while consistently setting new benchmarks in the luxury real estate market. For more information contact Prestige Florida Property Investments at 407-988-3397.
