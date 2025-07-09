Firmion Professional Center, LLC Acquires Candia Tower in Holdiay, Fl with Plans for Major Reinvestment and Rebranding

2435 US Hwy 19, Holiday Fl 34691 2435 US Hwy 19, Holiday Fl 34691 2435 US Hwy 19, Holiday Fl 34691

Our goal is to breathe new life into the property and to set a new standard for office space in the region.” — Alex Reece

HOLIDAY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firmion Professional Center, LLC proudly announces the acquisition of Candia Tower, a six-story, 55,000-square-foot commercial office building located at 2435–2437 US Highway 19, Holiday, FL 34691. Originally built in 1971, the building had experienced years of neglect. Firmion Professional Center, LLC plans to reverse that trajectory with a bold capital improvement plan and a new identity: Firmion Professional Center.The company’s acquisition marks a pivotal investment in the revitalization of Holiday, Fl, aiming to restore the building to its full potential and position it as a premier professional destination. The renovations will improve the property, while contributing to the broader economic renewal of the surrounding US-19 corridor.Planned improvements include:· Cosmetic upgrades throughout the building· Modernized interiors with updated lighting, flooring, and finishes· Energy-efficient systems and smart building technologies· Improved exterior elevation and landscaping· Enhanced tenant amenities to attract long-term occupancy“This building was overlooked for far too long,” said Alex Reece, CEO of Lincoln Financial Services, LLC, a partner in the acquisition. “Our goal is to breathe new life into the property and to set a new standard for office space in the region. We’re committed to transforming it into a workplace people can take pride in. A workplace that supports business success and contributes to the continued growth of the Holiday community.”Renovations are set to begin in the coming months, with phased upgrades designed to minimize tenant disruption. The name change to Firmion Professional Center reflects both the building’s new chapter and the long-term commitment to growth, innovation, and community value.About Firmion Professional Center, LLC:Firmion Professional Center, LLC is a forward-thinking commercial real estate development and management firm focused on revitalizing underutilized assets. Through strategic investments and comprehensive renovations, the company delivers modern, tenant-focused environments that strengthen regional economies and enhance neighborhood aesthetics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.