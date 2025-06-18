Oregon Housing and Community Services awards $8.7 million in down payment assistance and home repair funds for veterans

Oregon Housing and Community Services is awarding more than $8.7 million to eligible organizations representing 27 counties to support veterans through down payment assistance and home repair funds.

“OHCS holds sacred its promise to service members and their families, insisting to deliver a better future,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “This promise is enduring. Today’s housing progress demonstrates how we go beyond words of thanks, taking concrete action to care for veterans and their families.”

Eleven organizations from Portland to Josephine County were awarded down payment assistance funds. Eligible veterans and their families at or below 100% of area median income can qualify for up to $60,000 depending on specific program guidelines. In addition, an amount up to 10% of the down payment assistance can be used for lender-required repairs.

“We are honored to be selected as a recipient of the veterans Down Payment Assistance funds. This award represents more than just financial support—it’s a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to expanding homeownership and building generational wealth for those who have served our country,” said Juan Campos, director of HOME Pathways, a program of the Community Development Corporation of Oregon. “We look forward to bringing this critical resource to more individuals and helping create financially resilient communities throughout Oregon.”

Six organizations also were awarded home repair funds, which assist homeowners who are veterans and are at risk of living in unhealthy homes or who are subject to potential displacement due to health and safety concerns. This allows veterans to enjoy the benefits of living in habitable, safe, healthy, and sustainable homes.

Homeowners who are veterans can apply for these resources to address issues such as:

Accessibility/adaptability modifications

Updates to code compliance

Emergency repairs

Repairs for structural integrity

OHCS acknowledges those families of veterans who helped shoulder the weight of war and the burdens of sacrifice, and thus these resources have been expanded to include serving the spouse of a deceased veteran.

Community in Action is one of the organizations that received funds for both down payment assistance and health and safety repairs.

“This grant enables Community in Action to accelerate our mission in Malheur and Harney counties, empowering more veterans to secure affordable homeownership or for current homeowners to access essential health and safety repairs,” said Kris Hurd, energy/weatherization manager at Community in Action. “We look forward to partnering with Oregon Housing and Community Services as we create a lasting impact for our veterans.”

To learn more about these and other down payment assistance resources, visit OHCS’ website.