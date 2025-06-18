Beyond Dogma: ‘Essentia’ Reveals the Ultimate Path to Understanding God

Cover book Essentia: The Ultimate Key to God HRH Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan Al-Numan VIII, the head of the Royal House of Ghassan and Chairman of the Prinz Gharios Stiftung book The Sovereign Perspective: Unity Solutions in Times of Unprecedent Division

Revolutionary book unveils a reasoned path to understanding God—blending science, logic, and philosophy for a transformative journey beyond doctrine and dogma.

Religion cannot be a license for being stupid.” — HRH Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the most profound truths about God weren’t found in rigid doctrines or fleeting spiritual trends, but in a method- a precise, logical key unlocking the divine? HRH Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan presents “Essentia: The Ultimate Key to God”, a groundbreaking work that redefines the search for God through a revolutionary five-step framework that blends intellectual rigor with spiritual depth.Unlike traditional theological models that begin with faith and seek justification, ‘Essentia’ inverts the process. It moves systematically from science to logic, to common sense, through the golden mean or middle way, and finally to faith, ensuring that belief is earned, not assumed. This method dismantles the inverted logic found across religious traditions, where doctrines are accepted first and explanations crafted later. From the preservation of the Quran to Christian transubstantiation, from New Age quantum interpretations to modern religious apologetics, ‘Essentia’ exposes how assumptions often precede inquiry."Essentia’ is not another religion, nor a blend of existing ones—it is a tool for penetrating the essential truths beneath them all," says Prince Gharios El Chemor. "It is the bridge between reason and revelation, intellect and intuition, skepticism and spirituality."The “Essentian method” ensures faith is not blind but balanced, guided by the philosophical wisdom of Aristotle’s golden mean and the Buddhist middle way. In a world that craves meaning but is wary of extremes, this approach reveals the most profound truths that unify humanity’s diverse spiritual heritage.Rather than a rigid belief system, ‘Essentia’ offers seekers an intellectual yet profoundly mystical journey—an awakening to a structured, reasoned faith that honors both thought and transcendence.Prince Gharios El Chemor invites readers to embrace ‘Essentia’ within their own beliefs with honesty and without reservations. "You may find two potential outcomes: a deepening of your current faith or a transformative journey free from superstitions, unnecessary guilt, and superfluous beliefs. Both paths lead to success," he says. "I urge you to focus on what really matters—the essence—and leave the rest behind."It connects reason and faith, showing that they have always belonged together.About the AuthorHRH Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan is a distinguished scholar, philosopher, and spiritual leader known for bridging historical traditions with modern thought. He is internationally recognized as the heir of the Ghassanid dynasty and is the author of the award-winning book “Middle East: The Secret History” as well as the groundbreaking work “ The Sovereign Perspective : Unity Solutions in Times of Unprecedented Division.” His unique perspective combines ancient wisdom with contemporary inquiry, offering a balanced approach to theology, philosophy, and personal enlightenment. With over four decades of extensive research in spirituality, comparative religion, and metaphysics, he has established himself as one of the foremost thinkers in the areas of faith, reason, and human understanding.Available now through Amazon, ‘Essentia’ is poised to transform how individuals and scholars alike approach theology, philosophy, and the search for the divine.The Kindle version is available for free for a limited time here For interviews, review copies, and media inquiries, please contact Dr. Christian D. Boyd at grandchancellor@royalghassan.org

