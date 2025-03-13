The Royal House of Ghassan Partners with Heartbeats International, the World's Largest Christian Music Festival

Lucian Mustata, Director of Heartbeats International (left) and HRH Prince Gharios El Chemor, head of the Royal House of Ghassan Thousands attending the Heartbeats International Festival in Romania logos Heartbeats Fstival and The Royal House of Ghassan

The Royal House of Ghassan Joins Forces with Heartbeats International to Inspire Christian Faith and Unity

We are honored to partner with Heartbeats International. Together, we can inspire a young global audience to embrace the Christian faith, compassion, and the transformative power of music.” — HRH Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Royal House of Ghassan , a historic humanitarian and cultural organization recognized by the United Nations and the Lebanese Government, is excited to announce its partnership with Heartbeats International , the visionary organizer of the world-renowned Heartbeats International Festival.Heartbeats International is a global Christian organization dedicated to leading individuals into a meaningful relationship with Jesus Christ. Through large-scale festivals and targeted outreach, the event creates opportunities for the gospel to be shared, lives to be transformed, and discipleship to take root.Founded in Romania by Lucian Mustata , the festival has grown to become the most significant Christian festival worldwide, uniting young people through music, faith, and shared values. The festival now spans Romania, Kenya, Brazil, and South Korea and is deeply aligned with the Great Commission to make disciples of all nations.Heartbeats International aims to bring 1,000,000 people to Christ within the next decade through a combination of large-scale Christian music festivals and comprehensive community outreach initiatives, including:- Festivals: Large, vibrant events featuring live performances from international Christian artists, worship sessions, and gospel messages from renowned speakers.- Community Outreach: Engaging with local communities through ministry efforts in prisons, hospitals, and public spaces.- Youth Events: Targeting young people in schools and organizing youth events with programs that address spiritual and personal challenges, such as loneliness, anxiety, and purpose, while introducing them to the gospel.- Heartbeats Academy: Offering workshops and training on discipleship, leadership, worship, and apologetics. These sessions are designed to equip attendees and local churches with practical tools for ongoing spiritual growth.- Bible Distribution: Providing free Bibles in local languages at every event to ensure participants have access to Scripture for spiritual development.- Post-Event Discipleship: Partnering with local churches and international organizations like YWAM, CFAN, and OM to support new believers through continued discipleship, leadership development, and spiritual mentoring.By equipping local churches with resources and training, Heartbeats International ensures that evangelism and discipleship continue long after the events, fostering long-term spiritual growth in the impacted communities.Heartbeats International is dedicated to creating long-term spiritual transformation through its festivals, outreach, and discipleship efforts. This collaboration with the Royal House of Ghassan represents a powerful alliance between two organizations committed to fostering cultural exchange, interfaith dialogue, and the celebration of the Christian faith. The Royal House of Ghassan has a rich heritage as the oldest Christian royal lineage still active today. Documented evidence shows that the Ghassanids were the first knights protecting the Holy Land under the Byzantine Empire, around 500 years before the Crusades and the establishment of the first Orders of Chivalry. With a historical mandate spanning eighteen centuries defending Christianity and a contemporary commitment to humanitarian efforts in the Middle East and worldwide, this partnership aims to enhance the festival's impact and promote its mission of unity and hope.The Heartbeats International Festival, which began as a dream in Romania, has expanded its reach to inspire millions worldwide."We are honored to partner with Heartbeats International and support their incredible vision," said HRH Prince Gharios El Chemor, the head of the Royal House of Ghassan. "Together, we can inspire a global young audience to embrace the Christian faith, compassion, and the transformative power of music."The partnership will also include initiatives to support humanitarian causes, cultural preservation, and the promotion of peace and tolerance.This collaboration seeks to create a lasting legacy of hope and harmony by combining the Royal House of Ghassan's legacy with Heartbeats International's innovative approach.Please visit the Royal House of Ghassan and Heartbeats International websites for more information about the partnership and the upcoming Heartbeats International Festival.

HeartBeats Festival 2023

