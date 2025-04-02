Lebanon’s Journey of Resilience: Royal House of Ghassan Leads Global Efforts to Empower Communities Amidst Crisis

"Food for Lebanon" distribution center (Caritas Lebanon) People in line "Food for Lebanon" distribution center (Caritas Lebanon) Parcels "Food for Lebanon" distribution center (Caritas Lebanon)

Royal House of Ghassan Sparks Hope Amid Lebanon's Crisis

We stand with the Lebanese people now and forever!” — HRH Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan

BEIRUT, LEBANON, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lebanon stands at a critical juncture, grappling with profound economic challenges and escalating regional tensions, intensified by last year’s heartbreaking airstrikes that claimed countless lives. Currently, over 1.3 million individuals are displaced, many seeking refuge across the border in Syria, and nearly 1.2 million children are deprived of access to education. As the nation endures a relentless financial crisis, a significant portion of its citizens find themselves living in desperate poverty. Yet, the recent election of President Gen. Joseph Aoun and the appointment of Hon. Judge Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister have ignited a spark of hope, promising a brighter auspicious political horizon. Nevertheless, urgent matters demand immediate attention.In this spirit of solidarity, the Royal House of Ghassan and The One Voice Foundation have united with Caritas Lebanon— the official Catholic organization responsible for global charitable logistics—alongside two supportive European partners: SOS World from Belgium and Gebende Hände (Giving Hands) from Germany. Together, they have become a lifeline for those affected, delivering essential food and aid to families in need.The "Food for Lebanon" campaign has been nothing short of remarkable, successfully distributing over 1,000 food parcels—each designed to sustain a family for a month—to more than 600 vulnerable Lebanese families, ultimately supporting over 3,000 lives.The Royal House of Ghassan, led internationally by HIRH Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan Al-Numan VIII, boasts a rich legacy of compassion and service, extending its reach not only to Lebanese communities but also to Syrian, Jordanian, Iraqi, Palestinian, and Egyptian families in need. This time-honored royal tradition, spanning nearly two millennia, remains deeply resonant. With an official branch recognized by presidential decree 5800/2019, the Royal House also nurtures its sister organization, The One Voice Foundation. Founded in 2019, the foundation is part of the “One Voice for Christians” initiative by the Royal House of Ghassan, and it’s led by the dedicated leadership of Mr. Antoine Kalaydjian, President and CEO. The board features TIRH Prince Gharios and Prince Sheikh Selim El Chemor, and the foundation has worked closely with the Lebanese and Armenian governments as well as the Catholic Church through Caritas.Caritas, based in the Vatican, stands as a pillar of humanitarian efforts, boasting 162 members across 200 countries. It ranks as the second-largest international humanitarian aid network after the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.The One Voice Foundation has undertaken many transformative humanitarian and cultural initiatives. Notably, in partnership with Caritas Lebanon and Caritas France, the Foundation provided an astounding half a million dollars’ worth of baby formula to families in Lebanon, a testament to its impactful outreach.Founded in 2014 by Archbishop Dr. Thomas Schirrmacher, former secretary general of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) and a member of the European Evangelical Alliance (EEA), SOS World has become a beacon of hope. The archbishop serves as the Protestant Grand Chaplain of the Royal House of Ghassan and the president of the Royal Ghassanid Academy of Arts and Sciences. Guided by principles of charity and human solidarity, SOS World has extended its assistance to more than 40 countries across four continents, fueling vital emergency missions on a global scale.Gebende Hände (Giving Hands) is an internationally engaged aid organization rooted in Germany, having provided support to over 40 countries worldwide. While not affiliated with any specific church, Gebende Hände collaborates with Christian churches of all denominations and partners with various aid organizations and government entities to deliver effective, compassionate assistance. The organization is guided by the capable leadership of Mr. Davide Zaccariello and Dr. Stefan S. Muresan.As the Royal House of Ghassan looks to the future, it embarks on a new journey to become an Intergovernmental Organization (IGO), expanding its invaluable support to all five continents. This mission not only embodies a commitment to humanitarianism but also reinforces the enduring bonds of unity and compassion across the globe.#lebanon #middleeast #israel #palestine #gaza #royal #royalty #chivalry #knighthood #princegharios #elchemor #ghassanids #ghassan #sheikh #ahnumeguerios

