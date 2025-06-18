This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – June 18, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• GWL Realty Advisors Breaks Ground on New Rental Tower in Calgary’s Beltline• Georgian Triangle Humane Society Awards Tender for the Construction of The Regional Centre for Pets and People• Build Neutral Inc. Helps Businesses Back Up Sustainability Claims with New Federal Guidelines on Environmental Claims• CONEXPO-CON/AGG Announces the Expansion of Next Level Awards Program and Introduces New Exhibit Design Awards for 2026• From Coast to Coast: Maritime Contractor Visits Shop XL and Gives Back to BC Charities• METALCON Announces 2025 Top Product Awards• Dave Filipchuk Named to Junior Achievement Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame• CMHC Reports Flat Housing Starts in May Amid Regional Divergence• RONA wins big thanks to its marketing initiatives• Construction Narbo Unveils Pavilia: A Nature-Connected Rental Community in Delson• Future Skills Centre Invests $7.6M to Power Canada’s Workforce of Tomorrow• Full Body Harness Inspection: 7 Steps to a Safer Workday• Boost Energy Plant Efficiency with the Right Material Handling System• Rust Never Sleeps: Preventing Corrosion in Steel Framing and Panels• Here is your exclusive access to Procore’s Stampede bash• [Online Panel] Executive Briefing: 2025 Digital Design & Construction Report• RONA Woodlawn Celebrates its Grand Opening• The Utility Expo Partners with NUCA to Launch National Equipment Operator Championships• CMHC Launches 2025 Housing Research Awards to Accelerate Construction Innovation• ACCA – GBC Disaster Recovery Program• Canadian Construction Leaders Turn to Technology to Solve Labour and Productivity Crisis• New Purpose-Built Rentals Coming to Toronto’s King West with Affordable Housing FocusStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

