Digitization Firm Preserves Analog Media Locally in Chicago

Chicago-based Scan5 digitizes photos, videos, and audio locally, helping preserve personal and historical archives without shipping materials out of state.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A digitization company based in the Ravenswood neighborhood of Chicago is working to preserve analog media for local communities. Scan5 converts items such as photo albums, slides, VHS tapes, film reels, and audio cassettes into digital formats, offering services entirely in-house.The company has developed a reputation for secure handling and timely turnaround of legacy media formats. Materials are processed on-site by their Chicago-based team with expertise in archival digitization. This localized approach has attracted attention from families, local historians, and institutions aiming to protect aging media collections.“People come to us because they want peace of mind. They want to know their memories are being handled with care and staying close to home,” said Dave Rosen, owner of Scan5. “With us, nothing leaves our secure Chicago office. You get big-brand expertise with neighborhood-level care.”Scan5 serves neighborhoods throughout the Chicago metro area, including but not limited to communities in Cook and DuPage counties and the North Shore. Areas such as Oak Park, Evanston, Naperville, Wilmette, and Park Ridge are among those frequently served.The studio’s available services include:- Scanning of loose photos, albums, negatives, and 35mm slides- Conversion of video tape formats such as VHS, Hi8, and MiniDV- Audio transfers from cassette tapes and reel-to-reel to digital files- Frame-by-frame high-resolution digitization of 8mm, Super 8, and 16mm film reelsIn contrast to mail-in services, Scan5 offers in-person consultations, local project handling, and a direct line of communication with staff familiar with Chicago’s archival needs. This model has drawn support from those seeking community-based solutions for media preservation.Additional information about services, hours, and appointment scheduling is available at www.scan5.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.