Consea Group Celebrates 50 Years, Expands U.S. Presence, and Unveils Vision for 2026 in Italy

Celebrating 50 years of global success, Consea strengthens its U.S. presence and sets its sights on innovation and leadership in 2026.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consea Group, a leading global executive search and HR consulting firm, proudly marks its 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of innovation, people-centered leadership, and international growth. Founded in 1975 in Turin, Consea has evolved from a pioneering Italian consultancy into a global organization with a strong presence across Europe, the Americas, and Asia.As the company celebrates this milestone, Consea is also strengthening its U.S. presence with offices in Chicago, Charlotte, and New York, reinforcing its commitment to serving multinational clients with customized HR solutions and executive search expertise that bridge global vision with local insight.“This anniversary is not only a moment of celebration—it’s a moment of reflection and renewal,” said Antonella Cerabona, U.S. CEO of Consea America. “Over the past fifty years, Consea has built its reputation on long-term partnerships, a deep respect for people, and a relentless drive to anticipate change. Today, Consea continues this legacy with a strong international footprint, a commitment to excellence in executive search, and a tailored approach that ensures the highest quality of service. As we look ahead, we’re investing in innovation, global collaboration, and the next generation of leadership.”A LEGACY OF PEOPLE, PROGRESS, AND PURPOSESince its founding, Consea has been recognized for its human-centered approach to executive search, talent development, and strategic HR consulting. The company’s Consea4Women initiative underscores its dedication to equity and inclusion, promoting women’s leadership and supporting professional growth across all levels of the organization.With offices in Italy, China, Brazil, Mexico, the United States, and more, Consea continues to expand its global footprint, helping organizations adapt to evolving markets while maintaining the human values that define its heritage.LOOKING AHEAD: CONSEA 2026As Consea looks to the future, the company reaffirms its commitment to pushing the envelope in global executive search and HR consulting. In the coming year, Consea will strengthen international partnerships, expand its global reach, and share new thought leadership that shapes conversations around talent, leadership, and the future of work.“Our next chapter is about global synergy,” said Antonella Cerabona, U.S. CEO of Consea America. “With our expanding presence in the U.S. and a continued focus on innovation, Consea is uniquely positioned to connect organizations with the talent and insights they need to thrive in a changing world. Personally, I’m proud of how our team combines deep market expertise with a strong commitment to service excellence. We don’t just fill roles—we build long-term partnerships, offering strategic guidance and tailored solutions across borders. Our international footprint and understanding of both local and global dynamics allow us to deliver real value to our clients, today and in the future.”ABOUT CONSEA GROUPFounded in 1975 in Turin, Italy, Consea Group is an international consulting firm specializing in executive search, HR consulting, and organizational development. With offices on four continents, Consea partners with global companies to identify, develop, and empower leaders who drive sustainable success.For more information, visit https://consea-group.com/en/

