Scan5 Brings Unmatched Film Scanning Quality to Illinois with New Lasergraphics Transfers for 8mm and 16mm Film

New service offers museum-grade digitization of vintage 8mm and 16mm film using the industry’s gold-standard Lasergraphics scanner.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scan5, Chicago’s trusted destination for film preservation, is proud to announce the launch of high-end Lasergraphics scanning services for vintage 8mm and 16mm film formats. This cutting-edge technology is now available exclusively at Scan5, making it the only company in Illinois offering film transfers at this level of professional-grade quality.Lasergraphics scanners are the gold standard in the archival and restoration world. Known for their exceptional image clarity, gentle film handling, and advanced color fidelity, Lasergraphics systems are widely used by film archives, museums, and Hollywood studios. Unlike traditional transfer systems, Lasergraphics scanners use true frame-by-frame scanning with pin-registered stability, ensuring that every detail is captured with unmatched sharpness and accuracy—without harming even the most delicate or shrunken film. Lasergraphics scanners can extract maximum detail from color negatives, reversal stock, or faded film using advanced color grading tools and support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) scanning.“Whether it’s home movies from the 1960s or independent 16mm productions, our clients want to preserve their memories with the best possible quality,” said Dave Rosen, founder of Scan5. “By bringing Lasergraphics scanning to Illinois, we’re giving local filmmakers, collectors, organizations, and families access to the same elite-level preservation tool used by The Smithsonian Institution—right here in Chicago.”Scan5's Lasergraphics transfer service supports both Standard 8mm, Super 8, and 16mm film, offering high-resolution digital files suitable for editing, archiving, or exhibition. Every film is handled by an experienced technician and digitized using industry-standard archival practices.Appointments are now open. Submit your film to take advantage of this professional-grade scanning service.To learn more, visit www.scan5.com or contact info@scan5.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.