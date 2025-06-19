PB5star Brings High-Style Pop-Ups to South Florida's Pickleball Scene

Blending Tournament Thrills with Cutting-Edge Pickleball Footwear, Fashion, and Gear

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PB5star, known for elevating pickleball style and performance, proudly announces a series of exciting pop-up events supporting the pickleball community across South Florida.

FIREFIGHT PICKLEBALL'S SUMMER SLAM TOURNAMENT

The series of pop-ups kicked off with the Firefight Pickleball's Summer Slam Tournament at The Epic Athletic Club in Sawgrass on June 1. The event was a high-energy competition organized by local firefighters, featuring PB5star ambassadors Cory Masiello and Nick Pica. The tournament welcomed over 250 players, all gifted with PB5star swag. Division winners celebrated with a pair of PB5star Après Sport recovery slides, acclaimed for their deep heel- seat technology that works in tandem with arch support, met dome, and toe-bare to ensure feet are rested post-match.

RUDOLPH PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT

PB5star sponsored the Rudolph Pickleball Tournament at The Fort on June 7. More than 250 players registered to compete in the main tournament. In addition, a special Money Ball tournament was offered. All participants received swag, and winners of each division took home PB5star merchandise. Also, tournament directors wore PB5star's iconic PB5 Court2 shoes and gear.

LADIES TAKEOVER – A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN IN PICKLEBALL

Next up, PB5star is participating in the Ladies Takeover event on June 25 at The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, a venue that has quickly become a favorite among athletes. This women-only tournament is all about celebrating the power and passion of female athletes and spotlighting their talent. A standout moment of the event will be a raffle featuring PB5tar prizes, including a pair of PB5star Après Sport recovery slides and a co-branded Stanley Cup. Attendees can also explore fresh PB5star apparel and footwear at The Fort’s pro shop and enjoy giveaways. It promises to be a great evening of fun, fashion, and competition!

"We believe in the power of pickleball to bring people and the community together, inspire confidence, and elevate the spirit of play," says Alex Weiner, Marketing Events Manager at PB5star. “We are thrilled to sponsor these dynamic events across South Florida and celebrate the sport's incredible energy and camaraderie."

We invite everyone to join us at these exceptional events to play better, look incredible, and belong to a community that cherishes the joy of the game.

ABOUT PB5STAR

PB5star is a premier pickleball footwear, apparel, and game gear company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven footwear and clothing for pickleball enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. PB5star combines innovative design with premium materials and 30 years of bio-mechanic expertise to create stellar footwear. We’re proud to support the sport at every level—from grassroots events at local clubs to major leagues. We’re also engaged with the APP Collegiate League, PPA World Championship, and local NPL teams. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers performance footwear and apparel that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience. Visit https://www.pb5star.com to learn more!

