Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Applauds Trump’s US-UK Trade Deal

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends President Donald J. Trump for signing an executive order to implement the Economic Prosperity Deal between the United States and the United Kingdom . This action follows the landmark agreement announced in May and marks a critical next step in making the deal’s benefits real and tangible for American small businesses.Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“President Trump’s executive order delivers on what the American small business community has been waiting for: action, clarity, and momentum. President Trump is following through on his promise to prioritize American workers and exporters. With this order, the Economic Prosperity Deal is no longer just a diplomatic announcement, but a working policy framework that will open markets, reduce barriers, and strengthen critical supply chains across agriculture, aerospace, and automotive manufacturing.”The executive order establishes a new tariff-rate quota for British vehicle imports, incentivizes cooperation on steel and aluminum production standards, and removes outdated tariffs on aerospace components, all while maintaining leverage through the strategic implementation of national security safeguards. It also lays the groundwork for preferential treatment of British pharmaceutical products, contingent on compliance with American supply chain security requirements.Palomarez continued:“Small business owners across the country have been watching closely, and this executive order delivers the certainty they’ve been looking for. This is a real chance to grow exports, secure new contracts, and build lasting partnerships with our closest ally. It also represents long-overdue access in the post-World War II era that has, for too long, too often left us sidelined. I commend President Trump and Prime Minister Starmer for translating high-level diplomacy into a practical opportunity. This deal proves that trade policy can serve the Main Street business, not just the corporate boardroom, and we look forward to continuing to engage with the Trump administration to ensure its benefits reach every corner of the American economy.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC ​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

