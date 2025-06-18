Project MFG's Advanced Manufacturing Series National championship awards $100,000 grand prize

Clash of Trades 2025 Everett Community College Yuba College Central Alabama Community College Autry Tech

From the 60 schools who started the competition, only one walks away with the grand prize of $100,000.

You're it. You’re this next generation. You are world class and you are what is going to make US manufacturing world-class again.” — Adele Ratcliff

BELVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 10th, 4 schools from across the country gathered at Southwest Illinois College's Advanced Manufacturing facility to compete in Project MFG's national Advanced Manufacturing Clash of Trades Championship. This three-day event provided a platform for the top teams to showcase their expertise in a variety of areas such as CNC programming and machining, 3 and 5-axis milling, additive manufacturing, metrology, and precision assembly.Project MFG’s Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series is a multi-round competition that began in October 2024. This season, 60 schools representing 31 states and 2 Canadian provinces registered to compete. After the initial qualifying round was completed, all of the team’s projects were submitted and judged, and out of the 60 teams that started, 16 were invited to move on to the Regional Rounds.From those 16 teams, only 4 advanced to the National Championship held in Belleville. These finalist teams represented a diverse cross-section of the country: Autry Technology Center (Oklahoma), Central Alabama Community College (Alabama), Everett Community College (Washington), and Yuba College (California) Each team brought its own unique strengths, drawing from the expertise and regional industry partnerships that have shaped their respective programs.“You're it. You’re this next generation. You are world class and you are what is going to make US manufacturing world-class again. We couldn't be more proud of the progress you made in such a short amount of time, but we should not stop here,” said Adele Ratcliff the former Director of the DoD Manufacturing Technology Program. “You’re on a journey to continue to promote the prestige of the trades, and this journey is going to allow us to reclaim that top position in the global environment.”During the three-day event, students faced a series of rigorous, timed challenges designed to simulate real-world manufacturing scenarios. Tasks included designing and machining a complex mechanical assembly from raw materials, integrating additive manufacturing components, and conducting precision measurements using advanced metrology tools. Judging criteria emphasized not only technical accuracy and efficiency, but also teamwork, safety practices, and process documentation.In addition to the technical challenges, the competition also featured networking opportunities that gave students direct exposure to potential employers and cutting-edge technologies. Representatives from major manufacturing companies, including Mastercam, Mitutoyo, Zeiss, and IBAS, who were on-site to evaluate performances and engage with competitors.After the event, one team was crowned the 2025 Clash of Trades Advanced Manufacturing National Champion and walked away with the $100,000 grand prize. The team that came in 2nd place walked away with honorable mentions and a $50,000 cash prize, and lastly, the team that came in 3rd received a check for $25,000.“This competition has opened doors we didn’t think possible,” said River Stormo, team captain for Everett Community College. “We’re grateful for the opportunity, and even more excited for what comes next.”To find out who won, you will need to stay tuned for the release of Project MFG's reality-style YouTube series that follows the students from the 3 Regional Rounds all the way to the National Championship. This behind-the-scenes series captures not only the technical intensity of the competition but also the personal journeys, challenges, and triumphs of the students as they push their limits and grow as future leaders in advanced manufacturing.Viewers will get an inside look at the pressure-packed moments in the shop, the camaraderie that develops between competitors from across the country, and also get to hear some amazing stories from these competitors from all across the country. The series also features interviews with instructors, industry mentors, and judges, providing insight into the importance of workforce development and the high-demand careers available in modern manufacturing.Tune in July 21st to see how the season unfolded!

