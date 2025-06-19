Nature Coatings Earns Highest Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) Certification

Sample of GOTS Certified Label

This is more than a stamp of approval—it’s a passport to a cleaner, more circular textile industry. We’re thrilled to be part of the movement driving real change.” — Jane Palmer, CEO of Nature Coatings

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Nature Coatings , an award-winning biochemical company turning wood waste into black pigments, today announced that it has received Global Organic Textile Standard ( GOTS ) certification—marking a major milestone in the company’s commitment to sustainable innovation and supply chain transparency.GOTS is widely regarded as the most comprehensive and trusted certification for organic textiles worldwide. The certification validates that Nature Coatings' BioBlack TX pigment dispersions meet strict environmental and social criteria throughout the entire manufacturing process, from raw material sourcing to chemical safety, wastewater treatment, and fair labor practices.“With GOTS certification, we’ve cleared a crucial hurdle that allows us to integrate seamlessly into certified supply chains and support the world’s most ambitious sustainability goals,” said Jane Palmer, CEO and Founder of Nature Coatings. “This proves that circular, carbon-negative color is not only possible, but scalable for the world’s biggest brands.”With this certification, BioBlack TX joins a select group of colorants approved for use in fully certified GOTS products. That means BioBlack: meets the highest global standard for organic textiles is manufactured without toxic chemicals or heavy metals has been independently verified through third-party auditingsupports fair labor and safe working conditions is now approved for use in GOTS-certified fashion and textile collections.Nature Coatings’ BioBlack TX has already been used by some of the most innovative brands in the fashion industry, including Levi’s, Ferragamo, Kering Group, Jack & Jones, and Selected HOMME. The GOTS certification makes it easier than ever for brands, mills, and dyehouses to incorporate Nature Coatings' pigments into GOTS-certified collections without compromising on performance, aesthetics, or compliance.“This is more than a stamp of approval—it’s a passport to a cleaner, more circular textile industry,” said Palmer. “We’re thrilled to be part of the movement driving real change.”About Nature CoatingsGlobal brands and manufacturers trust Nature Coatings BioBlack to deliver a durable and scalable replacement for carbon black that’s nontoxic and sustainably-sourced at a competitive price. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jane Palmer, the award-winning biochemicals company transforms wood waste into 100% bio-based, non-toxic and carbon-negative black pigments and dispersions. Its sustainably sourced products are used by a range of industries, including textiles, cosmetics, ink (packaging, textile and footwear), as well by plastics, paints, and coatings companies. Backed by prominent investors, including Regeneration.VC, Fashion for Good, The 22 Fund, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Nature Coatings bio-based black pigments and dispersions have been used by innovative global brands like Levi’s, the Kering Group, Bestseller’s Jack&Jones, and Selected HOMME, among others.

