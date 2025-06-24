Goodguys Rod & Custom Rolls into Iowa for the 34th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals, July 4-6 Join the hot rodding good times in Des Moines, Iowa, for the Goodguys 34th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals

Thousands of hot rodders from across the country will gather in Des Moines on 4th of July Weekend for Goodguys “can’t miss” Mid-Summer Classic event, July 4 - 6

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, is cruising into Des Moines for the 34th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals - the biggest hot rod party of the summer! The family-driven takes place July 4-6 and will fill the Iowa State Fairgrounds with vintage hot rods, classic trucks and specialty cars alongside live entertainment, vendors, autocross racing and more!Classic vehicles 1999 and older are welcome to take part on Friday and Saturday while late model American made and powered show cars of all years are welcome for Meguiar’s All American Sunday. Saturday Special Parking Areas offer the opportunity for registered participants and their vehicles to compete for the top awards of the show including Goodguys’ “Top 12 of the Year” finalist awards presented by BASF for Muscle Cars, Trucks and Custom cars. Andy Leach, of Cal Automotive Creations, will be on hand to pick his top 10 Builders Choice selections and the Goodguys crew will be handing out over 75 specialty awards through the weekend.This family friendly event has something for everyone including a community-favorite Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday evening! There is a Family Fun Zone with games and crafts for the little ones including a free Auto World Model Car Make-and-Take, Central Iowa RC Addicts RC car demonstrations, and a model car and pedal car display. They can also enter the Watermelon Eating contest and sure to bring along your family’s favorite apple pie to enter into the Apple Pie Baking contest! Additionally, attendees can shop over 100 vendor and manufacturer exhibits, a huge swap meet, Cars 4 Sale Corral and the Goodgals Arts & Crafts Gallery. Plus, enjoy live music, an all-new family friendly pin-up girl contest, great food and so much more!The Heartland Nationals always delivers exciting track action all three days during the Goodguys AutoCross Racing Series. On Saturday, racers will be competing in the Optima Batteries “Duel in Des Moines” AutoCross Shootout on Saturday followed by the All-American Shootout on Sunday. For a taste of sheer horsepower there will be several vintage exhibition dragsters revving their supercharged engines during the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest and make sure not to miss the excitement of Saturday’s tire smoking burnout competition.Hot rods get to cruise the fairgrounds all day, but you don’t want to miss the Twilight Cruise on historic Grand Avenue Saturday evening to see and hear the cars rumble through the sunset followed shortly by Goodguys Saturday Night Fireworks Extravaganza! Sunday welcomes all late model American-made and powered specialty vehicles as part of the Meguiar’s All-American Sunday with the event wrapping up with a parade of award-winning cars and trucks at the Awards Ceremony at 2:22PM.The Goodguys 34th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals is Iowa’s biggest hot rodding event of the summer! For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/hln WHAT: Goodguys 34th Speedway Motors Heartland NationalsWHERE: Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317WHEN: July 4 - 6, Friday 8am -5pm, Saturday 8am – 8pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/hln , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Photo Assets

Join the fun of the Goodguys 34th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.