Access Fixtures Launches New Solar Single Pickleball Court Lighting Packages

Pickleball Single Court Solar LED Lighting Pickleball Single Court Solar LED Lighting - False Color Rendering Pickleball Single Court Solar LED Lighting - Luminaire Layout Plan SUNA - Solar LED Light Aluminum Pole

Access Fixtures' new solar pickleball court lighting packages. Various footcandle levels and excellent uniformity, simple installation for single courts.

SUNA solar single pickleball lighting packages offer unparalleled, shadow-free court illumination. These solutions eliminates trenching & electricity bills, greatly enhancing the playing experience.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading manufacturer of high-performance commercial and sports lighting, today announced the launch of new solar-powered single pickleball court lighting packages specifically designed for single pickleball courts. Featuring the highly efficient SUNA Solar LED Light fixtures, these innovative pickleball court lights provide reliable, off-grid illumination, ideal for new installations, remote sites, or cost-effective retrofits.

Pickleball's rapid growth across the U.S. has amplified the demand for well-lit courts that support evening play. Recognizing the need for sustainable and high-performance solutions, Access Fixtures has developed these specialized solar lighting solutions to meet both performance and regulatory standards, ensuring enhanced visibility, safety, and an optimal playing experience with their advanced pickleball court lights.

The demand for quality pickleball court lights is soaring, and with these new solar packages, we're providing a sustainable and incredibly efficient solution. SUNA LED solar pickleball court light fixtures eliminate the need for costly trenching and ongoing electricity bills, making them perfect for locations where grid power is unavailable or too expensive to run. Players will benefit from bright, uniform light, while court owners will appreciate the long-term energy savings and minimal maintenance. Learn more about Solar vs. Grid-Powered Pickleball Court Lighting

The new solar pickleball court lights packages offer a range of footcandle levels and impressive uniformity ratios to suit various levels of play:

20-Foot Pole Configurations for Pickleball Court Lighting:

2 x 20' Poles, Avg 30fc, 2.16 Max/Min: A robust solution for recreational play, providing ample illumination with efficiency for your pickleball court lights.

2 x 20' Poles, Avg 39fc, 2.18 Max/Min: Stepping up the intensity for club or competitive level play, offering brighter pickleball court lights.

25-Foot Pole Configurations for Pickleball Court Lighting:

2 x 25' Poles, Avg 42fc, 1.86 Max/Min: Provides high-performance illumination for advanced club and competition courts, ensuring exceptional visibility and minimal glare with these powerful pickleball court lights.

"These SUNA LED solar lights for single pickleball courts represent a significant step forward, offering unparalleled, consistent illumination across every inch of the pickleball court, ensuring no shadows or dim spots," said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. "This innovation also eliminates the substantial burden of complex trenching and ongoing electricity bills, providing a truly off-grid and economical solution. This will fundamentally enhance the playing experience for enthusiasts everywhere, making evening play more accessible and enjoyable than ever before."

Each SUNA LED solar sports light is engineered for durability, boasting an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 150,000 hours, IP66 waterproofing, and an IK08 impact resistance rating, ensuring reliable performance in all weather conditions. With robust monocrystalline solar panels and long-lasting LiFePO4 lithium batteries, these pickleball court light solutions are built for long-term dependability.

These off-grid pickleball court lights solutions simplify installation by eliminating complex wiring and disruptive trenching, significantly reducing upfront labor and long-term energy costs. They are ideal for new court constructions, upgrading existing facilities, or illuminating courts in remote locations without access to the electrical grid.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a factory-direct manufacturer of high-performance luminaires for commercial, industrial, and sports lighting applications. The company’s expertise encompasses photometric studies, lighting design, and the provision of customized solutions tailored to meet specific performance and budgetary requirements, including specialized pickleball court lights. Access Fixtures offers a wide range of lighting fixtures, including LED flood lights, area lights, high bays, and specialized sports lighting, all engineered for maximum durability and efficiency. Visit www.accessfixtures.com or call 1-800-468-9925 to speak to an Access Fixtures Lighting Specialist.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.