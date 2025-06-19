Tech Visionary Carlos Puerta Helps Trimline Windows Boost Revenue by Over $12M Annually Through Strategic App Innovation

Carlos brought technical mastery and strategic thinking to Trimline. His solution allowed us to uncover efficiencies we didn’t know were possible and gave our team the tools to operate smarter.” — Dennis Teeling, President, Trimline Windows, Inc.

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful demonstration of immigrant innovation and digital transformation, Colombian engineer and entrepreneur Carlos Puerta has played a pivotal role in helping Trimline Windows, Inc ., a U.S.-based, family-owned manufacturing company, achieve more than $12 million in additional annual revenue.Through a custom-built, AI-integrated software solution, Puerta revolutionized the company’s operational efficiency, delivering measurable improvements in production, logistics, and profitability.Founded by Frank L. Zimmerman, and currently led by owner and president Dennis Teeling, Trimline Windows, Inc. is a third-generation, family-run business with over 60 years of experience in crafting high-quality wood and clad windows. The Pennsylvania-based manufacturer is renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship, tradition, and innovation. Puerta’s integration of smart technology into Trimline’s core operations has elevated those values into a new era of performance.“The app isn’t just a tool—it’s a strategic engine,” says Puerta. “By translating complex ERP data into real-time intelligence, we’ve enabled faster decisions, reduced waste, and created scalable efficiencies across production lines.”What began as a simple logistics platform in Colombia has matured into a transformative solution for the U.S. manufacturing market. By seamlessly integrating with platforms like Microsoft, Google, and legacy ERPs, Puerta’s system delivers deep customization without the overhead of rigid, proprietary software. The result is a platform that scales with the business—without sacrificing agility.“Carlos brought a rare combination of technical mastery and strategic thinking to Trimline. His solution allowed us to uncover efficiencies we didn’t know were possible and gave our team the tools to operate smarter and faster. The results speak for themselves—his contribution has been nothing short of transformative,” said Dennis Teeling, President, Trimline Windows, Inc.One of the most notable impacts of the app has been a four-point increase in Trimline’s operating margin—a meaningful achievement in a highly competitive industry. That jump reflects both greater output and optimized use of resources, a hallmark of Puerta’s philosophy that technology must serve as a scalable, human-centered catalyst for growth.Now based in the U.S., Puerta continues to advise on digital transformation projects, sustainability-driven innovation, and the ethical application of artificial intelligence. His journey—From the remote Colombian department of Chocó, where he spearheaded the implementation of technological solutions that uplifted underserved communities, to the executive boardrooms of the U.S. industrial sector, exemplifies how cultural diversity and technical excellence can drive change.“Being an immigrant is not a disadvantage—it’s a superpower,” Puerta adds. “Our resilience, our creativity, and our different lenses are exactly what make companies stronger.”

