Boomitra Achieves Verra Registration for South America Grassland Restoration Project, Expanding Global Carbon Portfolio

Boomitra Logo Cattle graze in restored grasslands across Argentina and Paraguay as part of Boomitra's South American Grassland Project. A rancher in Boomitra’s South America Grassland Project examines a clump of healthy soil—a sign of ecosystem recovery through regenerative grazing.

With this latest milestone, Boomitra now has registered soil carbon projects across four continents, demonstrating leadership in global carbon removal efforts.

With registered projects on four continents, we’re proving that tech-enabled soil carbon projects can deliver climate action and economic benefits to farmers and ranchers across diverse landscapes.” — Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, Boomitra

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomitra , a global leader in carbon project development and 2023 Earthshot Prize Winner, today announced that its South America Grassland Restoration Project in Argentina and Paraguay has achieved official registration by Verra , a leading carbon credit standard. This marks Boomitra’s fourth registered project and significantly strengthens its growing portfolio of globally recognized soil carbon initiatives.The South America Grassland Restoration Project encompasses 76,355 acres of critical grassland ecosystems across Argentina and Paraguay for its first monitoring period, engaging 21 ranchers to implement regenerative grazing practices. Since 2021, the project has already sequestered more than 100,000 tonnes of CO₂, with an estimated annual removal of 38,159 tonnes and a projected total of over 763,000 tonnes over its 20-year crediting period. Boomitra has already onboarded several thousand additional acres, with the total project area expected to expand to more than 500,000 acres over the next three years—making it one of the largest soil carbon initiatives in South America.“This project further highlights our ability to scale high-integrity carbon removal globally, leveraging AI and remote sensing to accurately measure soil carbon at unprecedented scales,” said Aadith Moorthy, founder and CEO of Boomitra. “With registered projects now spanning four continents, we’re proving that regenerative practices supported by cutting-edge technology can deliver meaningful climate action and economic benefits to farmers and ranchers across diverse landscapes.”Empowering Local Communities with Regenerative PracticesBoomitra’s project in Argentina and Paraguay supports ranchers in adopting regenerative grazing practices that enhance soil health, increase biodiversity, and improve overall land productivity. Situated across the iconic Pampas ecosystem—one of the world’s largest temperate grassland regions—the project spans the Humid Pampas, Semiarid Pampas, and parts of the Chaco ecosystem. These regions have faced mounting threats from land-use change, unmanaged grazing, and abandonment, contributing to significant declines in soil organic carbon levels.To reverse these trends, Boomitra works with ranchers to implement a range of regenerative practices including rotational grazing, improved forage management, native species regeneration, construction of microbasins and water ponds, and carefully managed burning. These interventions help restore ecological balance, increase water retention, and ensure sustainable livestock production.Working with two on-the-ground implementation partners, Aves Argentinas, a leading Argentine conservation NGO, and Guyra Paraguay, a science-based NGO focused on conservation and sustainable land use in Paraguay, Boomitra ensures extensive local engagement, capacity building, and support for the ranchers to sustainably manage their lands while earning income from carbon credits.Cross-Continental Leadership in Soil CarbonThis latest registration builds on Boomitra’s successful and expanding portfolio, which now includes Verra-registered grassland and cropland projects in Kenya, Mexico, and South America. It also includes the URVARA project in India—a croplands initiative registered and currently issuing credits under the Social Carbon standard. Together, these projects span four continents and demonstrate Boomitra’s commitment to scaling high-integrity carbon removals in diverse agricultural landscapes.Boomitra’s groundbreaking AI-driven monitoring system, validated by both Verra and the Social Carbon standard, delivers precise carbon quantification through satellite imagery and machine learning. This innovation significantly lowers the cost of monitoring and enables a greater share of carbon revenue to flow directly to farmers and ranchers.Boomitra’s integrated, cross-ecosystem approach has demonstrated unprecedented scalability and adaptability, reinforcing the critical role soil plays as a cost-effective and rapid climate solution. By quantifying and monetizing soil carbon improvements, Boomitra directly supports land stewards around the world, driving both ecological and economic resilience.About BoomitraBoomitra is the leading international soil carbon project developer powered by AI and remote sensing technology. Alongside an ecosystem of international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields, while securing additional income through carbon credits. A 2023 Earthshot Prize Winner, Boomitra’s projects benefit over 100,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres. With 100 global partners, Boomitra has removed 10 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. For more information visit boomitra.com.

