Journey Payroll & HR Celebrates Quarter One Award Winners

2025 Quarter one award winners

Each quarter, we recognize those who go above and beyond in living out our values and lifting those around them.

Thank you for making Journey not just a workplace, but a place where people thrive together. Your Journey Fam sees you and appreciates you deeply!” — Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HR

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Journey Payroll & HR, we take pride in honoring the dedication, compassion, and entrepreneurial spirit that define our team. Each quarter, we recognize those who go above and beyond in living out our values and lifting those around them. For Quarter One of 2025, we are thrilled to spotlight seven incredible individuals who exemplify what it means to “Journey Up.”Heart Award WinnersRoan Obrien, Audrey Good, Julie Rossillon, Chloe Sybert, and Tom VilotLeadership at Journey isn’t tied to title, about the genuine care, empathy, and values brought to every interaction and bettering the people around you. That’s why we celebrate those who lead with heart through our quarterly Heart Award.This quarter, Roan, Audrey, Julie, Chloe, and Tom have embodied the Journey Family values with unwavering dedication. Whether they’re supporting colleagues or serving clients, whether they work with our clients on the front end, build software behind the scenes, or are the first face a business meets at Journey in the sales process, they have consistently shown kindness, positivity, and a deep sense of connection. In a world that often feels rushed, these individuals remind us of the enduring power of compassion and community.“Thank you for making Journey not just a workplace, but a place where people thrive together. Your Journey Fam sees you and appreciates you deeply!” – Says Kevin Welch, Journey’s CEOElite Entrepreneur Award WinnerJoey MedinaThe Elite Entrepreneur Award celebrates a franchise owner who exemplifies innovation, leadership, pivots quickly when needed, and has a passion for making today better than yesterday. For Quarter One, we are proud to recognize Joey Medina for his relentless drive and collaborative spirit.Kevin Welch says, “Joey is a model of resilience He delivers exceptional results which betters everyone around him. Joey doesn’t just perform with record breaking numbers, he inspires and moves forward with intention.”Congratulations, Joey! Your unwavering commitment and entrepreneurial spirit make you a shining example of what it means to Journey Up.Shirley Bird MVP Award WinnerKirsten MadlandThe Shirley Bird MVP Award honors a team member who consistently goes the extra mile for Journey’s success and client satisfaction. We’re proud to recognize Kirsten Madland, our President of Payroll Tax, as this quarter’s MVP.Kirsten’s powerhouse leadership, tireless work ethic, and passion for excellence have been instrumental in elevating both client experiences and team performance. Kevin Welch says, “She leads with strength and warmth, balancing the demands of tax and compliance with grace and approachability. Kirsten’s efforts not only uphold Journey’s high standards but also build a positive, supportive culture within her team.”Thank you, Kirsten, for your incredible leadership and the many ways you make Journey better every day!Celebrating Our Journey FamilyWe are so proud of our Quarter One award winners. Your dedication, empathy, and drive make a meaningful impact on our company and community. Congratulations to all — your Journey Family celebrates you!

