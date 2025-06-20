CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Ogden, UT

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Working with CodaPet will allow the message to get out into the community so that folks know that they have this option now, and know that they are not alone on their pet’s end-of-life journey.” — Dr. Beau Bradbeer

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched in Ogden, UT . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Beau Bradbeer will be servicing Ogden and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Ogden becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“Our valley has not had a permanent Veterinarian or anyone specifically available for In Home Euthanasia for some time now. Working with CodaPet will allow the message to get out into the community so that folks know that they have this option now, and know that they are not alone on their pet’s end-of-life journey. I live here as well, and am proud to be able to support our community and provide a service that has been sorely lacking for so long," says Dr. Beau Bradbeer. Dr. Bradbeer is from the Snowy Mountains to the Shenandoah Valley, bringing heartfelt end-of-life care to pets at home.Born in Australia’s legendary Snowy Mountains, where “The Man from Snowy River” was set, Dr. Bradbeer carries on a legacy of horsemanship, compassion, and deep connection to animals. A graduate of the University of Queensland’s veterinary program in 2008, she has spent nearly two decades in the field, with more than 14 of those years dedicated to emergency and specialty veterinary medicine.After moving to the U.S. and becoming a proud American citizen in 2024 (while still flying the Aussie flag high), Dr. Bradbeer now calls the Shenandoah Valley home, along with her young daughter Clay, who is the light of her life, a beloved dog and cat, a few horses, and a growing number of chickens.Dr. Bradbeer’s love for animals started early, growing up in a home filled with rescues and native wildlife her mum cared for. And like many pet lovers, she has known the deep pain of saying goodbye. After experiencing the peace and healing that comes with a pet’s passing at home, under a favorite tree, surrounded by love, Dr. Bradbeer felt called to offer that same compassionate end-of-life care to her community.“For all that our animals give us, helping them pass peacefully at home is the final gift we can offer,” she says.Now, through her in-home euthanasia services, Dr. Bradbeer is honored to support families in the Valley, helping them say goodbye with gentleness, dignity, and love.Dr. Bradbeer serves Eden, Ogden, Huntsville, Roy, Willard, Brigham City, and surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $415 in Ogden. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 90 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

