President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes working visit to Canada

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this afternoon, 17 June 2025, concluded his working visit to Canada where he participated in the G7 Summit Outreach Session, on the margins of the G7 Leaders Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.

The Group of Seven consists of the largest advanced economies namely: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The European Union also participates in G7 Summits, although not a member.

"South Africa views the G7 as a strategic partner. We seek greater cooperation in areas such as investment, financing for development, international crime, climate change and just transitions, as well as inclusive global growth and development", said President CyrilRamaphosa.

Canada assumed the Presidency of the G7 on 01 January 2025 and its Presidency seeks to address global challenges and opportunities, including international peace and security, global economic stability and growth, and the digital transition.

The Outreach Session aimed “to explore leadership and collaboration in driving a comprehensive approach to energy security with a focus on technology and innovation; diversification and strengthening critical mineral supply chains; and infrastructure and investment”.

The Outreach theme resonated with South Africa’s national interests and priorities of South Africa's G20 Presidency.

The Outreach Sessions of the G7 in which President Ramaphosa participated in have been a feature of the Group over the years, with the aim to strengthen unity among G7 members and like-minded countries to deliberate on and address some of the world’s most pressing issues.

"The G7 should support the efforts of the Global South to create a fair, just and inclusive global order that will foster sustainable development for all.

The G7 must also support the reform of international institutions such as the UN Security Council and the global financial architecture," added President Ramaphosa.

On the margins of the G7 summit, President Ramaphosa held bilateral meetings with other Heads of State and Government, from Canada, France, Germany and the Republic of Korea.The meetings centered on fostering greater cooperation on issues of mutual interests.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the strengthening of cooperation between South Africa and Canada as it relates to the G20 and the G7.

"Canada’s Africa strategy is comprehensive and there is potential for cooperation in areas where there is alignment with the African Agenda", said President Ramaphosa

Several engagements have taken place between South Africa and Canada at various levels, including at Sherpa and Ministerial levels.

President Ramaphosa’s participation at the G7 Leaders Summit presented an opportunity for South Africa to pursue strategic alignment within the framework of G7-G20 cooperation, where necessary.

The President was accompanied by Minister Ronald Lamola,the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

