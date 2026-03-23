Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport on Robben Island clean-up

On Saturday, 21 March 2026, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS), joined by partners the Robben Island Museum, Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), First National Bank (FNB), SANCCOB and the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation, led a team of volunteers on a clean-up mission on Robben Island.

Coinciding with Human Rights Day, this event is the second one in this partnership, which aims to clean up the Island and help protect it as an important National Heritage Site. Over 200 volunteers worked tirelessly on the day to collect many bags of litter.

Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said, “In celebrating Human Rights Day, we want to remind the people of our province that it is their right to have access to our beautiful heritage sites and to contribute to the upkeep of these sites. If every person commits to one small act of service, we can make a meaningful impact in preserving the heritage of our province for many years to come.”

“CCPB has become a driving force locally to reduce packaging waste through collection, collaboration, innovation and regular community clean-up operations. The massive clean-up on Robben Island coastline this weekend, connects to our World Without Waste ambition, working with a powerful network of partners and stakeholders to achieve this." said Priscilla Urquhart from CCPB.

Andre Prinsloo, Head of Shared Prosperity and Care for FNB, added: “Robben Island is unique in that it not only stands as one of the most powerful symbols of resilience and human dignity in our nation’s history, but also as a key ocean and nature conservation site. As FNB, we are proud to contribute to its preservation through initiatives that not only protect the environment but also bring communities together in service. Our commitment to inclusive growth means investing in efforts that safeguard South Africa’s heritage for future generations.”

Head of Conservation at SANCCOB, Nicky Stander, said: “ Once again, it is a privilege for SANCCOB to support this year’s Coastal Clean-Up with Robben Island Museum and other partners to protect this UNESCO Heritage Site. SANCCOB is proud to be standing alongside partners and volunteers to protect our oceans from pollution. Every piece of waste removed helps create a safer, healthier environment for the Critically Endangered African Penguin and other vulnerable seabirds. Removing marine debris directly reduces threats such as entanglement, ingestion, and habitat degradation, ensuring these iconic species have a better chance of survival in an increasingly pressured marine ecosystem.”

Dr Nathalie Viljoen, Co-Lead of Ocean Campus at the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation, said, “Seeing entities of varying industries come together for one common goal is really an inspiring sight to behold, and we are privileged to participate in, and contribute to, the event’s overall objective to remove human generated waste and debris from Robben Island. Thank you to all partners who joined resources in support of the conservation of this incredible heritage site."

Media enquiries:

Tania Colyn

Head of Communications

Tel: 076 093 4913

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