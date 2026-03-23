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MEC Violet Mathye launches Easter Road Safety Campaign, 23 Mar

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety invites members of the media and the public to the official launch of the 2026 Easter Road Safety Campaign.

Event details

Date: Monday, 23 March 2026
Time: 11h00
Venue: Makgubuketja Primary School Sports Ground, Tshamahansi village, Mogalakwena Local Municipality, Waterberg District

Keynote speaker

The MEC, Ms. Violet Mathye, will lead the launch and unveil 24 law enforcement vehicles, comprising 16 vehicles for Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety and 12 vehicles for Mogalakwena Municipality.

Other activities

  • Road safety awareness and advocacy
  • On-site services from Home Affairs, SASSA, Department of Labour, and Road Accident Fund

Media coverage

The event will be broadcast live on the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety's Facebook page.

RSVP and media enquiries

Mr. Tshifiwa Dali: MEC's Media Liaison
Contact: 082 904 0262

Ms. Mashudu Mabata
Departmental Spokesperson 
Cell: 072 180 4275

#GovZAUpdates

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MEC Violet Mathye launches Easter Road Safety Campaign, 23 Mar

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