Promoting Responsible Social Media Use in Defence Sector

SARAJEVO - A presentation of the Code of Conduct on the Use of Social Media for Inspectors of the Ministry of Defence of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH MoD) and the Armed Forces of BiH (AFBiH) marked the first step in promoting and implementing the new regulation. Adopted in March 2025, the Code is designed to promote accountability, professionalism, and ethical behaviour across digital platforms used by military personnel.

Organized with support from the OSCE Mission to BiH, the event introduced a Train-the-Trainers approach to ensure the Code’s effective dissemination across all levels of the defence structure. Inspectors will serve as key multipliers, tasked with transferring knowledge and standards to subordinate units and commands. The session also helped define the framework for future training activities and identified key steps for broader institutional integration of the Code.

The programme featured remarks on the role of ethical online conduct in preserving institutional credibility. A detailed overview of the Code as principal instrument preventing unethical behavior which undermines discipline, harm interpersonal relations and violates security protocols thus highlighting the core expectations and responsibilities for MoD and AFBiH members in digital environments. As noted by Šejla Maslo Čerkić, Legal Advisor at the OSCE Mission to BiH, “legal perspectives on the Code’s development were provided,” particularly focusing on “the balance between freedom of expression and professional conduct.” The Code is regulating the private and institutional use of social media by MoD and AF BiH personnel including proportionate and legitimate restrictions, in line with the protections enshrined in the BiH Constitution, the European Convention on Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and other international treaties, laws and other regulations in BiH.

In conclusion mechanisms for implementation and ongoing institutional support were outlined.

As digital communication increasingly shapes public perception, this initiative reinforces the commitment of defence institutions to transparency, ethical standards, and public trust upholding the effectiveness, integrity and reputation of the Ministry of Defence and the BiH Armed Forces.

“Military personnel are expected to uphold the highest standards of discipline and professionalism, both offline and online, and must ensure that their conduct on social media and digital platforms reflects the values and integrity of the armed forces”, closed Brigadier General Edin Fako, Inspector General of BiH Ministry of Defence.