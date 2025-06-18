NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF MUNSON PARK AS PART OF THE UTICA DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION INITIATIVE

The New York Department of State today announced the completion of Munson Park in downtown Utica as part of the City’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award. The public access park, which received $819,000 in funding from the DRI, will provide a public space in the Oneida Square neighborhood for arts and culture programming in conjunction with the museum and arts school at Munson in downtown Utica.

“Public spaces like Munson Park are often the centerpiece of successful downtown revitalization, generating social, cultural and arts opportunities that are open to people of all ages, backgrounds and incomes,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “This park represents the City’s remarkable commitment to diversity and inclusion, through their Downtown Revitalization Initiative award and well beyond.”

Munson Park was built on 49,000 square-feet of underutilized land owned by Munson and features new landscaping, lighting, walkways, sculptures and seating. The park will use the museum’s signature “floating’ staircase as amphitheater seating for public events. The park will also feature new programming such as festivals, block parties, light shows, art demonstrations and installations, pop-up events and free public performances, in cooperation with local partners.

The City of Utica was named a Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Round 4 winner for the Mohawk Valley region in 2019. Other DRI winners in the region include Oneonta, Rome, Amsterdam, Gloversville, Little Falls, Clinton/Kirkland, Herkimer and Schoharie.

In addition to Munson Park, other projects funded by the Utica DRI include:

Enhancing The Center - an employment center offering culturally and linguistically appropriate training and employment services for diverse populations working in the region.

Renovating the Macartovin commercial space to attract businesses to the City's commercial corridor;

Supporting the activation of the DeSales Center providing elevator access to the upper floors.

Rehabilitating Veterans' Fitness and Wellness Center;

Redeveloping Oneida National Bank building to establish Mohawk Valley's Commercial Kitchen/Food Incubator;

Constructing mixed-use Artspace Utica: Affordable Live/Work Artist Housing and;

Rehabilitating the Utica Public Library Genesee Street corridor.

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "As a new space for cultural programming in Downtown Utica, Munson Park supports the DRI’s goals of establishing vibrant urban cores to promote economic growth. This hub for creativity and innovation will welcome residents and visitors alike and complements other local placemaking projects, further encouraging new investments to drive creativity, innovation and development.”



Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Larry Gilroy and Dr. Marion Terenzio said, “DRI investments are powerful tools for strengthening the region’s economy and supporting future growth. Munson Park will drive people to explore Downtown Utica, supporting local businesses and positioning the Mohawk Valley as an interconnected, growing region.”

Anna D'Ambrosio, Munson President and CEO said, “The Munson Genesee Street project transformed a barren and concrete-heavy landscape to a welcoming, park-like setting with trees, gardens, and community spaces. It will create an accessible front entrance to the Museum of Art, a beautiful setting for events, and will recapture the essential neighborhood environment lost over the last few decades.”

Utica Mayor Michael Galime said, “The completion of this space truly weaves together the architectural vision of Philip Johnson and the functional activation of the Munson campus. Munson’s programming will now bring our community together on the landscape of Genesee St. I could not be happier with the results of this effort.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said, “Munson Park is a shining example of what can be achieved when state and local partners come together with a shared vision for community revitalization. This beautiful new public space not only enhances the Oneida Square neighborhood, but also creates new opportunities for cultural expression, public gatherings and economic activity. It is another important step in Utica’s continued transformation and will benefit all of Oneida County. I applaud everyone involved in bringing this project to life.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “Munson has been a leader in enhancing the Arts in our community for over a century. The Munson leadership understand that as society evolves, and so must the Arts. The Park is an excellent expansion of their forward thinking to encourage our Arts. I was proud to support this funding opportunity in the legislature body and look forward to seeing our community members enjoy this new outdoor space.”

In the FY2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access up to $650 million in State discretionary programs, including the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward. To date, more than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul is creating a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund for certified Pro-Housing Communities to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. Through eight rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.

