Maryland State Police Investigating Double Fatal Crash in Anne Arundel County

June 18, 2025

CROWNSVILLE, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday night in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased are identified as Thomas Oliver Sellman III, 30, of Churchton, Maryland, and Marcus Eric James Jr, 29, of Shady Side, Maryland. Sellman and James were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

On June 17 at approximately 9:03 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack responded to the area of northbound Interstate 97 north of Farm Road for reports of a vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates that a Dodge Durango, driven by Sellman, was traveling northbound on I-97 when for unknown reasons left the roadway, traveled off the right shoulder into the wooded area and struck two trees before overturning. James was a passenger in the Durango.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Personnel from the Anne Arundel County Police Department and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with traffic control and road closures which lasted approximately four hours.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

