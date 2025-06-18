DC Courts Connects with Public in New DC Public Library Event Series

Throughout the spring months, divisions across the Court have spent hours preparing, planning and sharing resources at public libraries across Washington, D.C., all to bring access to justice to the streets where our neighbors live, work and play. Now, the events have been extended through the summer thanks to the successful spring showing.

The inaugural “Our City, Our Stories” event series at DC Public Library invited pivotal local programs to set up a table at any branch across the city to better understand and connect with members of the public. Teams from the DC Courts Eviction Diversion Program, the Multi-Door Dispute Resolution Division, the Crime Victims Compensation Program, Court Navigators, the Family Court Self-Help Center and the Juror Office spent time across four different libraries in the city, sharing how they are ready to serve. DC Courts’ Domestic Violence Division, as well as the Crime Victims Compensation Program will continue to host events at three additional libraries in the city this summer.

Civil Division Branch Chief Edward Meeks felt it necessary to get out into the community alongside his Eviction Diversion Initiative team, as he grew up in a neighborhood not far from the library they visited in Deanwood.

“When I was coming up, I wasn’t aware of all the different programs and the assistance that the Courts offered,” he shared at their event on March 19. “That’s why I wanted to take this time to give back; it feels good to be out here, making a difference.”

Meeks remarked on seeing the enthusiasm and interest from community members — sharing that in just the first 15-minutes of the event, they spoke to at least 25 people. “If we can get to one — then they can share the information with family members and friends. You never know ultimately who you may impact.”

Civil Division Deputy Director Thomasine Marshall joined Meeks in the effort. “We are the face [of the DC Courts] and we do have the ability to assist folks and fill gaps,” she said, adding that she, too, was raised in the city and feels especially compelled to assist residents.

“A lot of times, people are intimidated by the Courts’ process, and we can help break down that barrier and help them understand how we’re able to give back. It’s a part of our duty to assist and help alleviate the challenges people are facing, so this is a great opportunity.”

Summertime DC Public Library Upcoming Events -- Mark your Calendar!

Domestic Violence Division

Date: July 2

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Anacostia Library

Crime Victims Compensation Program

Date: Wednesday, July 16

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Francis A. Gregory Library, 3660 Alabama Ave.

Domestic Violence Division

Date: August 15

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Francis A. Gregory Library