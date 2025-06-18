Governor Kotek Invokes Conflagration Act for the Alder Springs Fire

Salem, OR — On the evening of June 16, 2025, Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Alder Springs Fire in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Fire Defense Board chief requested assistance with life, safety, and structural fire protection, and the state fire marshal concurred with that request.

Following ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment.

The Governor’s declaration allows the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to support local fire service agencies on scene. The conflagration was invoked only for the Alder Springs Fire threatening structures in Jefferson and Deschutes counties.

A link to Executive Order 25-07 can be found here.

On Monday, OSFM mobilized two structural task forces through Immediate Response, followed by the Red Incident Management Team and six additional structural task forces on Tuesday morning. They are entering unified command with the Central Oregon Fire Management Service Type 3 Team today. The fire was reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday, June 16 on the Crooked River National Grasslands and quickly grew to 2,500 acres by Monday night due to dry, breezy conditions.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Lower Bridge Rangeland Fire Protection Association, and several municipal fire engines immediately engaged in the initial attack on the fire. Multiple aviation resources were deployed to support ground operations, but safe and direct access proved a challenge.

The Jefferson and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office issued levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuations. Find the latest on evacuations here. To sign up for alerts in your area, click here. Get current information about this fire at Central Oregon Fire Info.

This marks the second time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked by Governor Kotek in the 2025 wildfire season. Governor Kotek invoked the Conflagration Act fire for the Rowena Fire in Wasco County on June 11, 2025.



###