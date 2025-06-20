Tasha Cobbs Leonard Announces Whole and Free Tour with Special Guests Naomi Raine, Dr. Jackie Greene & Kobe Campbell

Whole & Free Tour All Dates

This Sacred Gathering is Coming to 15 Cities this Fall

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAMMY® Award-winning gospel powerhouse Tasha Cobbs Leonard is set to lead a transformational new tour this fall. Whole and Free is more than a concert—it’s a sacred invitation for women across the country to gather, breathe, and believe again.

Spanning 15 cities, the tour features an all-star lineup of faith-filled women including Naomi Raine, Dr. Jackie Greene, and Kobe Campbell, each bringing a unique voice to a night of deep worship, honest conversation, and healing that reaches the heart.

“I believe this is a season where God is calling us into spaces of presence, not perfection,” says Leonard. “Whole and Free is about showing up and letting God do what only He can. I’m humbled to walk this journey with women I love and admire, and I truly believe freedom is going to fall in every room we enter.”

Whole and Free is for every woman pressing through pain, carrying silent battles, or simply asking, “God, can You meet me here?” Through Spirit-led worship, real-life testimonies, and powerful moments of connection, these gatherings are designed to meet women right where they are.

Expect joy. Expect tears. Expect breakthrough. But most of all, expect Jesus.

Tickets for the The Whole and Free Tour are available now. For a full list of cities and dates and for more information, visit tprlive.co.



About Tasha Cobbs Leonard:

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most powerful voices in gospel music today. Known for soul-stirring hits like the platinum-certified “Break Every Chain” and chart-topping “You Know My Name,” she’s earned multiple Billboard Music Awards, BET and GRAMMY nominations, and Dove Awards. Her debut album Grace became one of the highest-selling gospel albums of the decade, and Heart. Passion. Pursuit. made history with over 3 million first-week streams. Beyond music, Tasha co-pastors The Purpose Place Church in South Carolina with her husband, continuing to impact lives through both worship and ministry.

About Naomi Raine:

Naomi is a 5x GRAMMY Award-winning artist with 9 nominations, plus honors from the NAACP Image Awards, BET, Billboard, Stellar, and Dove Awards. She’s performed on the GRAMMYs, BET Awards, The View, Fox & Friends, and more. Known for her powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Naomi connects deeply through songwriting, guitar, and worship. Her viral single “Pour Me Out” sparked a movement of surrender, carried forward in her albums Journey and Cover The Earth. She’s also been featured alongside top Christian artists like Todd Dulaney, Bethel Music, and Israel Houghton.

About Dr. Jackie Greene:

Dr. Jackie Greene is a faith leader, author, and co-pastor of Forward City Church in South Carolina alongside her husband, Grammy-nominated artist Travis Greene. A wife, mom of three, and dentist, she’s the founder of Permission—a global movement and app empowering women to live boldly and authentically. Blending Southern roots with Ghanaian heritage, Dr. Jackie brings a fresh, fearless voice to ministry through her preaching, mentoring, bestselling books, and podcast “Permission Talk.”

About Kobe Campbell:

Kobe Campbell is an award-winning trauma therapist, bestselling author, and speaker who helps people break cycles, heal intentionally, and reclaim their stories. As founder of The Healing Circle Therapy & Wellness Center, she supports clients—especially creatives and leaders—through trauma-informed, faith-based care. Named one of Charlotte’s Most Influential Women and a WILMA Magazine Rising Star, Kobe is known for her compassionate approach, powerful voice, and commitment to helping others live whole and free.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

