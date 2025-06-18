Call for Presentations Now Open for Secondary Life Markets Conference 2025

Submit your presentation for SLM 2025—Europe’s leading life settlement event. To be held in Zurich, Switzerland on 15th September 2025.

We are delighted to be going to Zurich in September for the Secondary Life Markets Conference” — Chris Wells, Executive Director

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA), the leading European industry group promoting and supporting the life settlement industry, has today announced that it is now accepting submissions for presentations for the 2025 edition of the Secondary Life Markets Conference.

Presentations have long been a key feature of the SLM conference, providing attendees with deep insights into some of the pressing challenges and opportunities that are facing the life settlement market.

They provide additional educational value to the audience, delivering actionable insight to those present at the event. “We have always received plenty of excellent submissions for past iterations of the Secondary Markets Conference, and this year, I look forward to the same,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director at ELSA. “There are plenty of topical discussion points that have emerged in the past 12 months in the life settlement market that would benefit from the detailed analysis that a presentation can provide. I, and the conference committee, look forward to engaging with the industry to help us deliver a world-class agenda at the conference this year.”

Secondary Life Markets Conference 2025 will take place on Monday, 15thSeptember in Zurich, Switzerland, the second consecutive year the event has been held outside London. Super Early Bird tickets are now available, visit https://secondarylifemarkets.com/ to register today and lock in the super

Early Bird price of just £295 + VAT.

The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA) was founded in 2009 to set standards for participants in the European life settlement industry. ELSA represents institutional investors, life settlement asset managers, and service providers to the life settlement market both in Europe and around the world, promoting transparency by providing accurate, authoritative information to investors, regulators, and the media. For more information visit

www.elsa-sls.org

