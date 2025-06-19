Polypave Court Shield to Showcase Crack Prevention Technology at Raleigh Pickleball Court Installation

A live demo in Raleigh showcases Polypave Court Shield, an affordable, patent-pending crack prevention system for new pickleball and sports courts.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polypave Court Shield , a leader in recreational court surfacing innovation, will host a live demonstration of its patent-pending crack prevention system during an upcoming installation at 300 Emerywood Dr, Raleigh, NC. The event, scheduled for May 22-23, 2025, will highlight the technology in use on newly constructed pickleball courts.Developed in 2022 after more than a decade of research and field testing, Polypave Court Shield is designed to prevent cracks from forming on new asphalt or concrete court surfaces. Unlike traditional repair methods, the system reinforces the entire surface to reduce the likelihood of future cracking, offering a proactive solution that helps maintain court longevity and playability.The system provides several key advantages:- Can be applied directly to new asphalt- Less expensive than post-tensioned concrete- Designed to simplify installation and minimize long-term maintenance- Available with on-site training for new installersPolypave Court Shield is suited for tennis, pickleball, basketball, and multipurpose courts. With several large-scale distribution partnerships in progress, this Raleigh demonstration marks an important moment for showcasing the product’s real-world performance.Event DetailsLocation: 300 Emerywood Dr, Raleigh, NC 27615Dates: May 22–23, 2025About Polypave Court ShieldPolypave Court Shield is a patent-pending crack prevention system developed specifically for new recreational courts. Backed by over 40 years of court construction and surfacing experience, the company offers a reliable and economical solution to help extend the life of outdoor courts while minimizing future repair needs.

