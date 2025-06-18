Sir Wilfrid Laurier Recreation Centre Officially Re-opens

HAMILTON, ON– The City of Hamilton is proud to announce the official reopening of the newly renovated Sir Wilfrid Laurier Recreation Centre, following the completion of a large-scale facility expansion project. Designed to improve amenities, accessibility and community experience, the revitalized facility is now ready to welcome residents back starting today, June 18, 2025.

Recreation Centre enhancements

The recreation centre underwent a 12,000 square foot gymnasium expansion and lifecycle renewals to the existing building during the closure. Key enhancements include:

New double gymnasium to accommodate adult courts and multiple sports;

Expanded parking lot with new entrance and site walkability enhancements

New multi-purpose room with fitness flooring, audio/video capability and a hearing loop;

New customer experience/service desk and front entrance canopy;

Accessibility features like an upgraded pool chair lift and removable stair;

Enhanced social lounge areas and seating in common areas; and

Painting, flooring, fixture and kitchen updates to refresh and modernize the space.

“Sports and recreational activities for Hamiltonians, like those offered at the newly renovated Wilfrid Laurier Recreation Centre are at the heart of strong, healthy neighbourhoods,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “With its expanded gym, improved accessibility and refreshed spaces, this renovated rec centre is a welcoming hub where residents of all ages can stay active, meet friends and neighbours, and have fun! I’m so pleased to see it re-opened ahead of schedule - just in time for summer."

In appreciation of the community’s support during the closure period, drop-in programs scheduled between June 18 and July 6, 2025, will be offered free of charge. Drop-in schedules are available online at www.hamilton.ca/dropin.

“The revitalized Sir Wilfrid Laurier Recreation Centre is more than just a building; it’s a place where residents of all ages can connect, stay active, and build a sense of community,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Investing in welcoming and inclusive spaces like this helps strengthen our neighbourhoods and improve quality of life for Hamiltonians. We are excited to see the community come together to enjoy the new space at Saturday’s re-opening celebration.”

Community invited to re-opening celebration – June 21, 2025

Residents are invited to the re-opening celebration on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 1 pm to 4 pm. The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 2 pm.

The family friendly activities include:

Open gym and active games in the new gymnasium led by Recreation staff;

Crafts and fitness offerings with interactive Try-It teasers in our new club rooms;

Community dodgeball with Ward 5 Councillor Matt Francis;

Free family swim; and

Chance to win exciting prizes.

Quick Facts: