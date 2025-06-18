Trimont Announces Move to One South in Uptown Charlotte

One South in Charlotte, NC THREE, the amenity space on the third floor of One South in Charlotte, NC Lobby of One South in Charlotte, NC

The 67,935-square-foot deal marks One South’s largest lease to date

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One South ownership is pleased to announce Trimont, the leading global commercial real estate loan services provider, has signed a lease at One South, the premier 40-story, Class-A office tower located at the intersection of Trade & Tryon in uptown Charlotte. Trimont will occupy 67,935 square feet spanning three full floors at One South, with plans to move in by January 2026.Trimont recently acquired Wells Fargo’s non-agency third-party Commercial Mortgage Servicing business. The transaction solidifies Trimont’s position as the largest loan servicer in the U.S commercial real estate industry. The move to One South marks a new chapter for Trimont’s Charlotte team into a modern, state-of-the-art workspace designed to drive collaboration and support the company’s continued growth. The new office will accommodate more than 300 employees across a range of Trimont’s service lines."We were looking for a vibrant, modern workspace in Uptown Charlotte that feels welcoming and reflects our core values,” said Glen Peters, Chief Financial Officer at Trimont. “One South’s combination of engaged ownership, contiguous floors, convenient parking, and access to top-tier amenities—including a variety of dining options, the One Athletic fitness center, and the world-class amenities floor at Three—will help us create a dynamic, fun and inviting work environment for our team for years to come.”John Flack and Taylor Ferguson of Savills represented Trimont and John Hannon, Tim Arnold and Rhea Greene with Trinity Partners represented One South.The addition of Trimont to One South reinforces the tower’s position as a magnet for top-tier firms looking for best-in-class office space in Charlotte’s urban core. With expansive skyline views, modern amenities and a prime Uptown location, One South remains a preferred destination for industry-leading tenants.The announcement follows One South’s recent announcements of more than 147,000 square feet of office leases, including City National Bank, Deriva Energy, Dole Food Company’s U.S. headquarters, Shumaker, Robert Half, Protiviti, Huntington National Bank and The Siegfried Group, as well as popular restaurants and retail Krazy Curry, Ace No. 3 and Pet Wants.“Trimont’s commitment to One South speaks volumes about the caliber of workplace ownership has created,” said Rhea Greene, Managing Partner at Trinity Partners. “From thoughtful design to unmatched amenities, One South offers a dynamic environment that supports innovation, collaboration and growth. This lease not only marks a significant milestone for the building — it also reinforces Uptown Charlotte’s position as a magnet for industry leaders.”One South ownership has redefined the tenant experience with over $9 million in amenity enhancements. The third-floor amenity hub, Three, underwent a $7 million transformation led by Gensler and Onsite, creating 22,000 square feet of hospitality-style offerings — including a full-service café and cocktail bar, golf simulator, gaming lounge and a flexible event space with a retractable glass wall overlooking Trade and Tryon. Complementing this is One Athletics , a 30,000-square-foot fitness facility revitalized with a $2 million investment, featuring Charlotte’s only indoor pickleball court inside the I-277 loop, luxury locker rooms, boutique fitness classes and state-of-the-art equipment — all available to tenants at exclusive discounted rates.For updates on One South and leasing information, please visit www.onesouthclt.com ###ABOUT ONE SOUTHOne South on the Plaza is a 40-story Class-A office tower is perfectly situated at Trade & Tryon in uptown Charlotte and known as the center of the city’s business and office activity. Since 2015, a total of $100 million has been spent to renovate the building’s lobby, plaza, and exterior façade, including new street-level retail (home to Eddie V’s, Tupelo Honey, and Devon & Blakely). One South totals about 850,000 square feet of office across 40 floors with an average floorplate size of 23,000 square feet.Three, One South’s crown jewel amenity level, encompasses the entirety of the third floor and provides an unmatched tenant experience with full-service programming and a retractable glass wall overlooking the heart of the city at Trade & Tryon. The building’s plaza connects to uptown’s Overstreet Mall, and includes popular retailers like Walgreens, Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. Current office tenants include Huntington National Bank, Protiviti, Optomi, SCOR Global Life Americas, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, Ridgemont Equity Partners, William Blair & Company and Industrious.ABOUT TRIMONTTrimont ( www.trimont.com ) is a specialized global commercial real estate loan services provider and partner for lenders and investors seeking the infrastructure and capabilities needed to help them scale their business and make informed, effective decisions related to the deployment, management and administration of commercial real estate secured credit.Data-driven, collaborative and focused on commercial real estate, Trimont brings a distinctive mix of intelligent loan analysis, responsive communications, and unmatched administrative capabilities to clients seeking cost-effective solutions at scale.Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Atlanta, Trimont’s team of 1100+ employees serves a global client base from offices in Atlanta, Bengaluru, Charlotte, Dallas, Hyderabad, Kansas City, London, New York and Sydney. The firm currently has USD 700B+ in loans under management and serves clients with assets in 72 countries.ABOUT TRINITY PARTNERSTrinity Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm serving corporate users and institutional owners throughout the United States, with service lines ranging from landlord representation and occupier services to property management and investment sales. They are known for their entrepreneurial spirit, best-in-class performance, and respected team of commercial real estate professionals, who are directly responsible for the company’s success and collaborative culture. The firm currently leases and/or manages over 40 million square feet of office, industrial, mixed-use, and retail space across the region through their five offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at trinity-partners.com.

