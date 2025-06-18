VA telehealth transforms arthritis care

Navy Veteran Kevin Lane lives with ankylosing spondylitis, a form of arthritis that affects the spine and limits movement.

Fortunately, Lane is able to connect with his VA rheumatologist (a doctor who specializes in inflammatory diseases) through video telehealth visits. The technology saves him a painful and inconvenient two-hour trip from his home in Tamworth, New Hampshire, to the VA facility in Manchester.

“It’s especially helpful in the winter when traveling becomes more difficult because of the weather,” said Lane.

Rather than making frequent trips to the clinic, he can now have follow-up appointments virtually.

“It saves me both time and money,” he shared. “It’s convenient. And with my condition, it’s become more difficult to move around.”

One in three Veterans has arthritis, which can be especially challenging to manage. But through VA’s TeleRheumatology program, which is available to Veterans in certain areas, Veterans such as Lane now have a more convenient and comfortable way to receive world-class care.

TeleRheumatology allows Veterans to meet with their rheumatologist through VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing app. During these virtual visits, the specialist will discuss symptoms with the Veteran, talk through medications and adjust their treatment plan if needed.

Along with VA Video Connect, Lane uses My HealtheVet. The online patient portal enables him to manage his VA prescriptions and schedule appointments.

For Veterans who might be hesitant about technology, Lane encourages them to give it a try. “I would recommend it! It’s easy, convenient and, most importantly, it’s private.”

If you think you may benefit from TeleRheumatology, talk with your VA care team to see if it is available in your area. To learn more about telehealth, visit the VA Telehealth Services website.