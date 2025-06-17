Submit Release
Hot Jobs: VA careers to explore this summer 

As summer kicks off, it’s the perfect time to take a fresh look at your career. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or exploring new opportunities, VA is hiring across the country and needs skilled, dedicated staff to serve our Veterans. 

From primary care and specialty physicians to nurses and health technicians, VA offers meaningful roles that make a real difference in the lives of Veterans. With competitive benefits and a mission you can be proud of, your next chapter could start right here. 

Check out some of this season’s most in-demand VA jobs—and discover how you can serve those who’ve served.

Physicians

VA physicians practice medicine in a variety of care environments and play a crucial role in delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care tailored to each Veteran’s history and experiences.

Nurses

Nurses are at the heart of VA’s patient-centered standard of care. VA nurses play a critical role in many health fields and settings, including acute care, residential care, ambulatory care, and interventional and telehealth services. 

Join VA

Your next mission is ready for you. Discover a career that’s All About Veterans on VA Careers

