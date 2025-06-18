Life insurance premiums discounted for service members, spouses and Veterans

Starting July 1, 2025, service members, their spouses and Veterans covered under VA life insurance programs will see lower monthly premiums, reinforcing VA’s commitment to making life insurance more affordable.

Discounts for active duty, Guard and Reserve members

Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI)

SGLI provides low-cost group term life insurance coverage, up to $500,000, in increments of $50,000, to eligible service members. The new premium rate is decreasing from $0.06 per $1,000 to $0.05 per $1,000. This means the monthly premium for the maximum $500,000 coverage will now be $25 plus $1 for Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI).

Who is eligible? All active duty, National Guard and Reserve service members are automatically enrolled in SGLI.

Do you need to take action? No. Premiums are deducted from service members’ pay, and the new discount will automatically apply.

Family Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (FSGLI)

FSGLI insures dependent children at no cost and offers optional spousal coverage for the spouses up to $100,000, not to exceed the amount of the service member’s SGLI coverage.

Premium rate discounts will vary by age, ranging from 11% to 22%, with an average discount of approximately 13%.

No action is required—new rates take effect automatically.

Service members can review their SGLI and FSGLI elections through the SGLI Online Enrollment System (SOES) on milConnect.

Discounted premium for Veterans

Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI)

VGLI allows Veterans to continue their life insurance coverage after separating from military service, ensuring long-term financial protection. Starting July 1, 2025, monthly premiums for VGLI will be reduced for all ages.

What’s changing? The VA Secretary has approved a discount on VGLI premiums, ranging from 2% to 17%, with an average reduction of 11%.

Who’s eligible? All Veterans insured under VGLI.

How will you be notified? The Office of Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (OSGLI) will notify insured Veterans through direct mail, email, online accounts and premium bills.

Do you need to take action? No action is required. However, depending on your payment method, you may need to adjust your payment amount.

How does this help? Lower premiums allow Veterans to retain coverage longer and provide financial security for their families.

Why life insurance matters

Life insurance provides essential financial protection covering:

Funeral costs.

Mortgage payments.

Education expenses.

Lost income.

As life circumstances change, it’s important to review your coverage regularly and ensure your beneficiary information is up to date.

For more details on the new premium rates

Active duty, National Guard, Reserve members and covered spouses can visit https://www.benefits.va.gov/INSURANCE/spring2025discount.asp.

By ensuring both service members and Veterans receive lower-cost life insurance, VA is reinforcing its commitment to long-term financial security for those who serve and their families.

More information can be found online at www.va.gov/life-insurance/.