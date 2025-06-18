Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Gulfport

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Gulfport.The location, owned and operated by Kevin and Kelsea Weldon, began serving the community on February 10, 2025. Kevin and Kelsea’s journey with Senior Helpers began in October 2022, when they purchased Senior Helpers of Hattiesburg. Kevin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, along with a Master’s in Health Care Administration. Kelsea holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Performance and a Master’s degree in Interscholastic Athletic Administration. Through Senior Helpers of Gulfport, they will offer a range of services to help people age safely and comfortably at home—from daily activity assistance to specialized care for chronic diseases."We are honored to be able to advocate for our clients, and we are passionate about bringing the best possible care to this community." – Kevin WeldonSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Kevin is a native Mississippian, and he feels called to support others in his home state. Kelsea, originally from southern California, became passionate about senior care after watching her mother suffer from Alzheimer’s and Dementia for nine years. They understand the critical need for well-trained caregivers and are proud that their team can provide care for individuals affected by Dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. Together, Kevin and Kelsea are committed to offering excellent care and service to their community for many years to come."Our ribbon cutting will take place on June 24th at 10:00 AM. This is such a special day, as it’s the birthday of my mom, Joanne Seymour, who battled Alzheimer’s for nine years. We are excited to honor her life with the celebration of our Gulfport location." – Kelsea WeldonSenior Helpers of Gulfport offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Kevin and Kelsea Weldon are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their passion for helping seniors and supporting their community makes them perfect candidates for us. We’re excited to see their business grow and more Gulfport residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Gulfport is located at 11010 US 49 #7, Gulfport, MS 39503.To contact the office, call (228) 760-9213 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ms/gulfport/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

